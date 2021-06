That’s a blood moon, or total lunar eclipse, and it’s worth setting an alarm for this Wednesday morning. Sometimes it seems like every full moon gets a click-bait name. The one occurring May 26 has the particularly over-the-top moniker of the Super Flower Blood Moon. That mouthful certainly sets expectations for … something, and it’s hard to imagine a moon could live up to it. But Wednesday’s just might, and we recommend setting an alarm if it looks like the skies will be clear where you live.