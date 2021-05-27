What Is Cornstarch And How Do You Use It?
Oftentimes when you are cooking, there will be moments when you will want to thicken a liquid, such as a sauce or stew. But what helps to make a liquid thicker? Reaching for a thickening agent will do the trick, offering a more sought after texture. Cornstarch can be used for a variety of recipes from marinades to soups to sauces and for desserts, such as glazes, custards, or pie fillings. Although there are different starches that act as thickening agents, when it comes to cornstarch, it is quite versatile.www.mashed.com