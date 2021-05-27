Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown shows its improvements in a comparison trailer

By MRT Staff
marketresearchtelecast.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWrestling fans are in luck. Virtua Figher 5: Ultimate Showdown is the next video game in the classic SEGA saga, a remake of the title originally released in 2006. This production was announced by surprise as exclusive to PlayStation 4 just a few days ago. It was born from a collaboration between SEGA AM2 and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, the makers of Yakuza. Through a series of videos, we can see to what extent changes have been made with respect to the game of more than a decade ago.

marketresearchtelecast.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtua Fighter 5#Sega Am2#Netflix Series#Gameplay Video#Playstation Video#Trailer Videos#Sonic#Ultimate Showdown#Sega Am2#Remake#The Game#Arcade Machines#Japanese Players#Wrestling Fans#Yakuza#Gotoku#Engine#Exclusive#Shadows
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
Country
Japan
News Break
Netflix
Related
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Virtua Fighter is back, and it’s rumoured for June PS+

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown is a PS4 remake of SEGA’s nearly seven year old title, which is rumoured to be included in PlayStation’s upcoming June PlayStation Plus catalogue. The remade Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown is set to launch on June 1st, which would line it up perfectly for...
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Virtua Fighter is making a PlayStation-exclusive comeback

Sega has announced its classic Virtua Fighter series will return with the PlayStation 4–exclusive Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown. Ultimate Showdown is a remaster of Virtua Fighter 5: Final Showdown, which launched on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 back in 2012. (Turns out the showdown wasn’t so final after all.) That release itself was an update to earlier console versions, taking into account later patches to the arcade version that smoothed out gameplay.
Video Gamesimpulsegamer.com

PlayStation Plus in June | Operation: Tango, Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown, Star Wars: Squadrons

Team up to save the world in this cooperative spy adventure, challenging you and a friend to join up online** to complete dangerous missions across the globe in a high-tech near-future world. Combine skill sets from different points of view – playing either Hacker or Agent – to overcome asymmetrical challenges, working in tandem with only your voice to link you. Teamwork is crucial, and communication is key! Watch the trailer here.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Horizon Forbidden West Comparison Shows Improvements Over Zero Dawn

Horizon Forbidden West looks insane, but it’s easier to appreciate the improvements when they’re presented side-by-side with Horizon Zero Dawn. This excellent visual comparison digs into some of the key changes in the sequel, like facial animations, water, and overall geometry density. The difference is enormous – and the original 2017 title was no slouch at all.
Video GamesIGN

Trifox Gameplay Trailer - Summer of Gaming 2021

Meet the various classes such as Mage, Warrior and more, and take a look at gameplay for this twin-stick action-adventure game, Trifox, as showcased during Guerrilla Collective 2021. In Trifox, the game set in a colorful world inspired by classic platformers, play as a multi talented fox on a quest to restore and return peace to his recently invaded and plundered home.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Tomb Raider - Lara in Classic Attire v.1.0 - Game mod - Download

Lara in Classic Attire is a modf for Tomb Raider, created by Raq. his mod will allow you to play as Lara with classic attire in the story mode of TR2013, from start to finish!. Drag and drop the file "patch.000.tiger" in the main directory of the game. Make a backup of the original file first, in case you want to play as standard Lara again!
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Metroidvania Game Transiruby Launches This Fall for PC - News

Publisher Flyhighworks and developers Skipmore and Esquadra announced the Metroidvania, Transiruby, will launch for PC via Steam this fall. Transiruby is a Metroidvania game where you explore the world as a cyborg protagonist named Siruby. Slash and shoot your way to reveal its hidden secrets!. Story. A strange continent from...
Video GamesIGN

Super Space Club Gameplay Trailer - Summer of Gaming 2021

Check out the latest trailer for a look at gameplay from this chill, adorable arcade-style shooter, Super Space Club, as showcased during Guerilla Collective 2021. In Super Space Club, journey alongside a group of anthropomorphic heroes as they set out to be the top-ranked defenders of the galaxy. You'll take on various missions, partake in several space dogfights, and jam out to lo-fi beats in the game.
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

Indie Live Expo 2021 Recap

Summer convention season is officially underway. This morning, the Indie Live Expo stream was a massive 6 hour-long affair with over 300 games. We are bringing you the highlights including the best of the Indie Live Expo 2021 Sale on Steam from now until the 8th of June. The full...
Video GamesTwinfinite

Coreupt for PC & Next-Gen Consoles Shows Its Fighters in Action in New Trailer

Today Team Coreupt and Rogue Games released a new trailer of the upcoming fighting game Coreupt. The trailer showcases two of the game’s fighters, Gatling and Destroy as they beat each other into a pulp with a couple of different stages in the backdrop. In the meanwhile, we can also take a good look at the progress made on the gameplay and visuals since previous showcases.
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Xbox Series Console Exclusive The Medium Rated For PS5 by ESRB

Xbox Series exclusive The Medium will be released for PS5 according to an ESRB rating. The game was released on Game Pass at launch for PC and Xbox One. The Medium was one of the rare current-generation exclusives when it launched back on the Xbox Series. The game was only playable on a PC and Xbox Series. It also launched on day one for Xbox Game Pass. Bloober Team is the developers behind The Medium and they collaborated with Silent Hill Alumni Akira Yamaoka for the soundtrack.