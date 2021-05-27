Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown shows its improvements in a comparison trailer

Wrestling fans are in luck. Virtua Figher 5: Ultimate Showdown is the next video game in the classic SEGA saga, a remake of the title originally released in 2006. This production was announced by surprise as exclusive to PlayStation 4 just a few days ago. It was born from a collaboration between SEGA AM2 and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, the makers of Yakuza. Through a series of videos, we can see to what extent changes have been made with respect to the game of more than a decade ago.