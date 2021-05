If you're a fan of live music, you probably paid to stream at least one performance at some point in the last year. Everyone was stuck at home, music venues were closed and artists were forced to cancel tours. With its latest "exploration," Spotify will offer fans access to five prerecorded livestreams starting May 27th. The performances will be available through spotify.live for $15 each and the company says the events will last 40-75 minutes. A new concert will stream each week for five weeks, and according to the artist pages, they will be available at 6AM and 8PM on their respective dates (no mention of time zones).