Nevada State

Economic signs point up for Nevada ahead of holiday weekend

By KEN RITTER
Middletown Press
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (AP) — Economic signs are pointing up for Nevada gambling and tourism heading into the Memorial Day holiday weekend, with reports on Thursday showing that casinos won $1 billion in April for the second month in a row, and monthly visitor volume increased for a fourth straight month.

Nevada StatePosted by
Jessica Rabbit

Nevada governor signs bill expanding mail-in voting

secret ballotImage by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay. The impacts of the 2020 Election are far-reaching, and we're still feeling the effects. While some states have implemented new laws in an effort to restrict voter access, other states have done the opposite. The Hill has this article, reporting on Nevada.
Nevada Statecasinoconnection.com

Nevada Governor Signs ‘Right to Return’ Law

Las Tuesday, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak signed “Right to Return” legislation that ensures laid-off hospitality workers are able to return to their previous jobs. Representatives of the gaming industry and the state’s influential Culinary Union negotiated a deal on the workers’-rights legislation with less than a week left in the 120-day legislative session.
Nevada StateKTVN.com

Anti-Doxing Bill Signed Into Law In Nevada

Governor Steve Sisolak signed an anti-doxing bill into law on Sunday. Assembly Bill 296 will address the growing rate of harassment online in Nevada and protect victims and targets of doxing. Doxing is the posting of private or identifying information abut a person, group or organization with the intent that...
Nevada Statepvtimes.com

Nevada reports 627 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths over weekend

Nevada on Monday reported 627 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths over the preceding three days. The state Department of Health and Human Services posted the updated data covering Friday through Sunday on the state’s coronavirus website. The state no longer reports numbers over the weekend. Public health officials have...
Nevada StateKDWN

Fatal Crashes Up in Nevada in 2021

141 people died as a result of crashes on Nevada roadways through May, according to a new report released by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety. That’s a 30% increase from the same time period in 2020. The two main contributing factors are speed and impairment. 86 of the deaths occurred as a result of 79 crashes on Clark County roads, according to the report.
