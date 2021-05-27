Economic signs point up for Nevada ahead of holiday weekend

It’s a question I’m getting often from my friends who know me as a miles and points aficionado: “Where can I go within a day’s drive this summer on points?”. A recent study showed that 74 percent of us are planning domestic trips this summer. That said, kids younger than 12 aren’t eligible for vaccination yet so many aren’t comfortable putting their kids on planes. With that in mind I’m doing the work for you and putting together a list of ideas, by region, of destinations that would make for a proper summer getaway. This post focuses on the Mid-Atlantic, which generally means the shores from the Outer Banks of North Carolina through Delaware. This region is within 300 miles of sites as far away as New York City or Pittsburgh. Other posts cover New England and the Midwest.