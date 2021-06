BEATRICE, Neb. — For Dr. Cletus Troy Frerichs, known as C.T., love drove him to help bring a large piece of homesteading history to his home state of Nebraska. Officials recently recalled details of the successful effort in light of Frerichs’ passing on May 6 at age 97. His obituary described him as a generous benefactor of numerous causes in Beatrice and Gage County, although he might be best known for his contribution to Nebraska’s homestead heritage.