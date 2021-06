Dean Margaret Sova McCabe has named Ashley James the Rose Law Firm's 200th Anniversary Pro Bono Fellow at the U of A School of Law. Each year, the dean selects one or more promising students to serve as a U of A School of Law Pro Bono Fellow during their third year of law school. The title, along with a stipend, recognizes and supports exemplary law students committed to pro bono (legal services performed free of charge or at reduced fees for the public good). Fellows encourage their peers to engage in pro bono and other forms of community service.