‘Survivor’s’ Ethan Zohn On Being A ‘Jewish Wilderness Icon’

The March 21 episode of the Bravo reality show drew backlash and prompted Moore to apologize for wearing a "disrespectful and insensitive" Native American headdress Halloween costume. Bravo has since re-edited the episode to only show a glimpse of Moore as a "warrior princess." Variety reports the new version of the episode is available on BravoTV.com, the Bravo app and on Video on Demand. As Variety's Kate Aurthur points out, a scene showing Moore in the headdress having a confrontation with co-star LaToya Ali now features the camera going back and forth between Ali in a mermaid costume and various chairs and decorations, rather than focusing on Moore. Bravo had apologized in March, saying: "We had hoped it would provide a teachable moment, however, in retrospect, it is clear that the network did not address this properly given the gravity of the situation." New York magazine reports Bravo also worked with Native American educational nonprofit IllumiNative to speak with Moore and the Real Housewives production team about cultural appropriation. This is the second time in the past year that Bravo has edited a show for offensive comment. Last summer, following Black Lives Matter protests, Bravo temporarily took down several episodes of Southern Charm that were flagged for racism.