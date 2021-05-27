newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Survivor’s’ Ethan Zohn On Being A ‘Jewish Wilderness Icon’

By Andrea Reiher
Heavy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent interview, “Survivor: Africa” winner Ethan Zohn talked about giving up life in the big city for a secluded life in rural New Hampshire — and it sounds like he couldn’t be happier becoming a “wilderness” guy alongside his wife, Lisa. Read on to find out how the locals reacted to them and how Zohn has (jokingly) become a “Jewish wilderness icon.”

heavy.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wilderness#A Camp#Famous People#Jewish#Fox State Forest#Tooky Mills Pub#Times View#Survivor#Love#Loon Pond#New York City#Cancer#Kings#Awesome#Isolation#Vice Tv#Mickle#Pajamas#Africa#Hillsboro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Hiking
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Soccernhmagazine.com

NH’s Rugged Reality Stars: Ethan Zohn

New Hampshire residents have long cherished the ideal of “rugged individualism.” We’re not antisocial. We’re self-reliant. We can get things done, on our own if necessary. It’s a trait that has come in handy for local contestants in adventure reality shows, who have succeeded on their wits and their tenacity. Like this “Survivor” favorite.
Celebritieswrat.com

Tom Morello is Cool, But His Mom, Mary Morello, is Cooler

Tom Morello celebrates his birthday on May 30, but this actually is a perfect time to celebrate his mother, Mary. If you follow Tom on Instagram, there’s a good chance you’ve caught a few of his posts honoring Mary’s incredible history of activism and general badassery. Frankly, reading random stories about Mary Morello is one of the best reasons to follow Tom on social media.
Newton, MAWicked Local

Newton author's grandma was a survivor and an unlikely bootlegger

“Prohibition Wine: A True Story of One Woman’s Daring in Twentieth-Century America,” by Marian Leah Knapp. In the early 1920s, men would come knocking on the back door of Rebecca Goldberg’s Wilmington, home late into the evenings. The first was a local painter who stopped by after a long day...
Movieskwit.org

Andrew Rannells

In early performances of Broadway's The Book of Mormon, offended audience members would sometimes get up and walk out of the theater. Andrew Rannells, who originated the role of Elder Price, didn't mind. "It was pretty exciting," Rannells told NPR's Ask Me Another host Ophira Eisenberg. "It didn't happen that...
ReligionTimes Daily

Pope kisses Auschwitz survivor's tattoo

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has kissed the tattoo of an Auschwitz survivor during a general audience on Wednesday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
Books & Literaturewiartonecho.com

Abdou's wilderness memoir, a feel-good journey of self-discovery

Angie Abdou found inspiration for her latest book at the top of a mountain. It was the summer of 2017 and she and her young daughter Katie were day hiking at Mt. Fernie, B.C. The weather was not ideal; the skies turned grey and the clouds rolled in, sending the wind whirling over the rocky cliffs. They almost turned back, but it was Katie who urged them forwards, determined to reach the top.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Bravo edits Real Housewives of Atlanta episode over Kenya Moore's offensive Native American costume

The March 21 episode of the Bravo reality show drew backlash and prompted Moore to apologize for wearing a "disrespectful and insensitive" Native American headdress Halloween costume. Bravo has since re-edited the episode to only show a glimpse of Moore as a "warrior princess." Variety reports the new version of the episode is available on BravoTV.com, the Bravo app and on Video on Demand. As Variety's Kate Aurthur points out, a scene showing Moore in the headdress having a confrontation with co-star LaToya Ali now features the camera going back and forth between Ali in a mermaid costume and various chairs and decorations, rather than focusing on Moore. Bravo had apologized in March, saying: "We had hoped it would provide a teachable moment, however, in retrospect, it is clear that the network did not address this properly given the gravity of the situation." New York magazine reports Bravo also worked with Native American educational nonprofit IllumiNative to speak with Moore and the Real Housewives production team about cultural appropriation. This is the second time in the past year that Bravo has edited a show for offensive comment. Last summer, following Black Lives Matter protests, Bravo temporarily took down several episodes of Southern Charm that were flagged for racism.
Books & Literaturethenerddaily.com

Review: Beth and Amy by Virginia Kantra

In most Little Women adaptations, Beth and Amy March take a backseat in their older sister’s tale and are limited in their roles. But in Beth and Amy, Virginia Kantra’s new novel, the two sisters come alive and take centre stage in this modern adaptation. As a sequel to Kantra’s first book, Meg and Jo, we meet back with the March family at a new set of crossroads and a different set of voices. A love letter to the younger siblings of the world, this heartfelt adaptation will capture your heart right away.
CelebritiesEW.com

Love Boat star Gavin MacLeod dies at 90

Gavin MacLeod, the actor who famously played Captain Merrill Stubing on the classic TV show The Love Boat, has died at 90. The actor's nephew, Mark See, confirmed his uncle's passing to Variety. The actor died in the early hours of Saturday, May 29. MacLeod played Murray Slaughter, the head...
Posted by
Kickin Country 100.5

Nat Geo’s ‘Breaking Bobby Bones’ is Coming!

If you start your day with Kickin' 100.5 you start your day with Radio's most talked-about highest-profile jocks in the country, Bobby Bones. Bobby and the crew are positive, they are upbeat and feature some of the biggest names in country music, on their show every week! 16-episode series that premieres Monday, May 31 (10 pm ET, National Geographic).
TV & VideosBlack Girl Nerds

‘The Latrell Show’: Interview with Brandon Kyle Goodman

“We keep it allll the way one-hundred. All. The. Time.”. That’s one of the opening lines from The Latrell Show, a dark comedy theatrical performance starring Brandon Kyle Goodman, writer for the hit animated series Big Mouth and star performer with credits in the Netflix film Feel the Beat, Amazon’s rom-com series Modern Love, and Hulu’s Plus One.
AstronomyPosted by
UPI News

UPI Almanac for Friday, May 28, 2021

Today is Friday, May 28, the 148th day of 2021 with 217 to follow. The moon is waning. Morning stars are Jupiter, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus. Evening stars are Mars, Mercury and Venus. Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include British statesman William Pitt...
TV & Videoscbslocal.com

Penn & Teller Go For A Spin – Penn & Teller: Fool Us

OUT OF CONTROL – Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform...
Neshoba County, MSWTOK-TV

COVID-19 survivor’s emotional homecoming

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - It was an emotional, long-awaited homecoming that happened in Neshoba County Friday. Chris Kiepe a husband, father and grandfather-- is home with his loved ones after battling COVID-19 for more than 170 days. Kiepe was on a ventilator for weeks. He was in a coma for...
EntertainmentSFGate

Donna Brazile Joins ABC News as Contributor

Donna Brazile, the former chair of the Democratic National Committee and a veteran political operator, has joined ABC News as a contributor, a move that is likely to limit her appearances on Fox News Channel, where she has been appearing regularly since March of 2019. Brazile made a recent appeared...
New York City, NYPosted by
BET

Star-Studded Black Wall Street ‘Remember & Rise’ Event Cancelled

Remember & Rise, a centennial memorial event remembering the 1921 Tulsa Black Wall Street massacre, has been cancelled, reports say. According to Deadline, the commission behind the star-studded occasion cited “unexpected circumstances with entertainers and speakers” as the reason for the cancellation. John Legend was scheduled to headline the event, with Stacey Abrams as the keynote speaker. The Good Doctor’s Hill Harper was tapped to emcee.