Lori Vallow Daybell found incompetent to move forward with court proceedings
ST. ANTHONY — A psychological assessment has determined Lori Vallow Daybell is incompetent to move forward with further court proceedings. On Thursday, District Judge Steven Boyce issued a stay — or hold — on the case based on the assessment. The order indicates her attorney requested the evaluation after her fitness to proceed was called into question. On March 8, Lori’s entire case was put on hold pending a competency evaluation.www.eastidahonews.com