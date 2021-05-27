Lori Vallow Daybell found incompetent to move forward with court proceedings

Fremont County authorities have located the body of a BYU-Idaho Student who drowned after jumping off a bridge in St. Anthony. Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries said Matthew Rios, a 22-year-old from Peru, jumped off the Fun Farm Bridge at 699 North 2650 East with two of his friends on Thursday, May 6 around 3:30 p.m. His friends swam back to shore, but Rios got caught in the current of the Snake River and drowned.