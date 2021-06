After multiple top-tier performances in Jacksonville, the Kentucky women’s track and field team will carry 11 entries into the NCAA Championships in June. Saturday saw the conclusion of the East Preliminaries competition at Hodges Stadium at the University of North Florida, and while there were no team scores, the Wildcat logo was a prevalent feature near the top of the leader boards. The top 12 finishers in each event advanced to the NCAA Championships, which are set to take place from June 9-12. in Eugene, OR.