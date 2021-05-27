Pairone An All-American Setting FSU Record With Three All-Americans

Orlando, FL – FSU’s Giulia Pairone has joined Nandini Das and Andrea Garcia as a newly minted ITA All-American. Pairone was a top 16 seed in the NCAA Singles Championships and has spent all of 2021 ranked among the top 12 singles players in the nation. Florida State’s three All-Americans in 2021 are a single-season record for the program and now five of the program’s nine All-Americans have come in the last two years.