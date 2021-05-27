Cancel
Cap. Mkts., MLO, AE, Ops Jobs; Loan Sales, Pricing, Tax Estimating Products; Is the Fed Contributing to Housing Price Escalation?

By by: Rob Chrisman
MortgageNewsDaily.com
 5 days ago

I was telling my cat Myrtle about the labor shortage in the United States, but she didn’t seem fascinated, to say the least. In fact, she gave me a look like, “I am an apex predator, open the door. Now.” Economists are quick to point out that while there is no shortage of jobs in our economy, there is a shortage of people who want to return to work because many of them are making more on unemployment. But it is doubtful that they are happier. Foster and Hicks wrote a book titled, “How We Choose To Be Happy: The 9 Choices of Extremely Happy People, Their Secrets, Their Stories” worth a gander, and collecting unemployment versus making a contribution isn’t on the list. Being healthy is on the list, but… dang it! I didn’t have a chance to go the gym yesterday. That makes five years in a row. But others want to exercise, and NAHB reports that nearly half the buyers of new homes want an exercise room. Of course, wanting a gourmet kitchen doesn’t mean you’re going to cook. (Today’s audio version of the commentary is available here, this week’s is sponsored by Shamrock Home Loans, and features and interview by me of CEO Dean Harrington discussing bringing on the next generation of talent to the mortgage workforce.)

MBA, U/W, AE, Construction Lending Jobs; Multimedia, Jumbo, Warehouse, Rental Products; Lenders React to GSE Changes

Traffic is already bad out there! Here’s a sign on a beekeeper’s truck: “If you see me running, things have gone poorly, and you should run too.” Life throws us plenty of surprises, and has plenty of non-mortgage stuff. Thank you to Jeremy P. for passing along this article on the “50 Oldest Restaurants in Each State.” Did you know that America’s top hundred landowners now control an area as large as the state of Florida, and that their accumulation of property has increased by fifty percent since 2007? While we’re on land and its use, Indiana’s Carol K. reminded me that self-storage is a notably American phenomenon: 90% of the world's self-storage inventory is in the U.S., about 1 in 10 US households are customers, and self-storage units take up 1.9 billion square feet, roughly 33-000 football fields. (Today’s audio version of the commentary is available here, this week’s is sponsored by Shamrock Home Loans and features an interview by me of CEO Dean Harrington discussing how Shamrock communicates with its workforce with an emphasis on morale.)
Highest Inflation in Decades, But Housing Has a Bigger Problem

Inflation is bad for interest rates and it's at the highest levels in decades. But the housing market has a far bigger problem. Actually, it's not hard for a problem to become bigger than rates right now considering we're still at levels that would have been record lows at any other time before covid. Moreover, rising rates (within reason) might help to tap the breaks on what has been an unprecedented disparity between supply and demand.
MLO Jobs; Non-QM, Jumbo, Audit, Fulfillment, Servicing Risk, Trailing Doc Products

Are you ready for a real-live holiday on Monday? With millions more Americans vaccinated since the last holiday, and the end-of-May weather, it’s a safe bet people have changed and won’t spend the weekend working like they did during 2020’s Memorial Day. The market for initial public offerings (IPOs), including lenders and vendors, has also changed and has slowed. What has also changed, but hasn’t slowed, is the price of air travel: Domestic fares at U.S. airlines are up 9 percent since April 1, with international fares up 17 percent as demand has increased as Americans are being vaccinated. While business travel is believed to be rather slow in rebounding, Southwest Airlines is reporting that leisure travel fares are returning to 2019 levels. Speaking of which, today’s audio version of the commentary is available here, this week’s is sponsored by Shamrock Home Loans, committed to building the next generation mortgage lender and expanding across the United States.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sales of new homes fell a bigger-than-expected 5.9 percent in April, a drop that analysts blamed in part on rising home prices. Sales dropped to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 863,000 last month, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. That followed a sales pace of 917,000 in March, which was revised down from an original estimate of 1.02 million sales in March, which would have been the fastest pace since August 2006 during the peak of the housing boom.