Cap. Mkts., MLO, AE, Ops Jobs; Loan Sales, Pricing, Tax Estimating Products; Is the Fed Contributing to Housing Price Escalation?

I was telling my cat Myrtle about the labor shortage in the United States, but she didn’t seem fascinated, to say the least. In fact, she gave me a look like, “I am an apex predator, open the door. Now.” Economists are quick to point out that while there is no shortage of jobs in our economy, there is a shortage of people who want to return to work because many of them are making more on unemployment. But it is doubtful that they are happier. Foster and Hicks wrote a book titled, “How We Choose To Be Happy: The 9 Choices of Extremely Happy People, Their Secrets, Their Stories” worth a gander, and collecting unemployment versus making a contribution isn’t on the list. Being healthy is on the list, but… dang it! I didn’t have a chance to go the gym yesterday. That makes five years in a row. But others want to exercise, and NAHB reports that nearly half the buyers of new homes want an exercise room. Of course, wanting a gourmet kitchen doesn’t mean you’re going to cook. (Today’s audio version of the commentary is available here, this week’s is sponsored by Shamrock Home Loans, and features and interview by me of CEO Dean Harrington discussing bringing on the next generation of talent to the mortgage workforce.)