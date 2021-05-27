newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Homeland Security unveils new cybersecurity requirements for pipeline operators

By Lance Whitney
TechRepublic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOwners and operators will have to identify any gaps in their security and report new incidents to key federal agencies because of the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack. In the wake of the ransomware attack against Colonial Pipeline, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has revealed new requirements aimed at all pipeline owners and operators in the U.S. Announced by DHS' Transportation Security Administration (TSA) on Thursday, the security directives are designed to better detect and combat cyber threats against companies in the pipeline industry.

www.techrepublic.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure Security#Cyber Security#Security Systems#Security Agencies#Security Management#The Colonial Pipeline#Cisa#Tsa#Cyber Resource Hub#Congress#Cto#Horizon3 Ai#Cybercriminal#Cni#Thycoticcentrify#Cxo#Phish#Pipeline Operators#Pipeline Systems#Security Measures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
IndustrySFGate

Colonial hack exposed government's light-touch oversight of pipeline cybersecurity

Three times over the last year, Colonial Pipeline and the Transportation Security Administration discussed scheduling a voluntary, in-depth cybersecurity review - an assessment the federal agency began doing in late 2018 to strengthen the digital defenses of oil and natural gas pipeline companies, according to a company official and an industry official familiar with the matter.
Politicssamoanews.com

Homeland Security agents monitoring yacht quarantined in harbor

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — While the community is asking why agents from the Department of Homeland Security, along with other government officials are stationed under pulu trees in front of the ASCO Motors in Pago Pago this week, Samoa News was told that these agents are monitoring a yacht flying the French flag that arrived in port this past weekend.
Energy IndustryIndustry Week

Pipeline Problems Prompt New Regulations

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) issued new regulations in the wake of the crippling ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline. The order requires pipeline operators to alert the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency of any cybersecurity incident. Pipeline owners and operators are also...
IndustrySoutheast Missourian

U.S. pipelines ordered to increase cyber defenses after hack

WASHINGTON -- U.S. pipeline operators will be required for the first time to conduct a cybersecurity assessment under a Biden administration directive in response to the ransomware hack that disrupted gas supplies in several states this month. The Transportation Security Administration directive released Thursday also requires that pipeline owners and...
Industryhelpnetsecurity.com

New TSA security directive is a needed shock to the system

The Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced a Security Directive that will enable the Department to better identify, protect against, and respond to threats to critical companies in the pipeline sector. “The cybersecurity landscape is constantly evolving and we must adapt to address new and emerging threats,”...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

Congress asks GAO to investigate NASA cybersecurity

WASHINGTON — The bipartisan leadership of the House Science Committee has asked the Government Accountability Office to investigate NASA’s cybersecurity activities amid growing concerns about hacking of government computer systems. In a May 27 letter, the top Democrats and Republicans of the committee requested the GAO investigate the “cybersecurity risks...
Industrywhtc.com

After Colonial attack, energy companies rush to secure cyber insurance

(Reuters) – U.S. energy companies are scrambling to buy more cyber insurance after this month’s attack on Colonial Pipeline disrupted the U.S. fuel supply, but they can expect to pay more as cyber insurers plan to hike rates following a slew of ransomware attacks. The Colonial ransomware attack on May...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

The Cybersecurity 202: DHS nominees say they'll prioritize cybersecurity

Top nominees for President Biden’s Department of Homeland Security vowed to prioritize protecting critical infrastructure after SolarWinds and Colonial Pipeline cyberattacks. The confirmation hearing for Biden’s picks for the department’s deputy secretary, general counsel and undersecretary for strategy, policy and plans — John Tien, Jonathan Meyer and Robert Silvers, respectively...
Public SafetyJanesville Gazette

Russian hackers resume US cyber offensive, Microsoft says

The Russian hackers behind the SolarWinds campaign have escalated their attacks on U.S. federal agencies, think tanks and non-governmental organizations as part of intelligence gathering efforts on behalf of their government, Microsoft Corp. said late Thursday. In a blog post, Microsoft Vice President Tom Burt said this past week’s attack...
U.S. Politicsinforisktoday.com

Biden Budget Seeks to Invest Billions in US Cybersecurity

The White House officially released its 2022 federal budget proposal on Friday, and the Biden administration is seeking to spend billions on cybersecurity next year, including $750 million for "lessons learned" from the SolarWinds attack. Overall, President Joe Biden's first budget proposal as president contains $9.8 billion in cybersecurity funding...
U.S. Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

US government wants to better protect critical infrastructure from cyber attacks

After the cyber attack on the largest gasoline pipeline in the USA, the US government wants to oblige companies to better protect critical infrastructure. The US Department of Homeland Security announced a corresponding security policy on Thursday. The security guideline should oblige operators to report confirmed or potential incidents to...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Washington Business Journal

Biden's full 2022 budget request includes bumps for civilian cybersecurity, general IT

The Biden administration unveiled its full fiscal 2022 budget request Friday, providing more detail on its agency priorities, including increased cybersecurity spending in the wake of recent attacks. The budget request includes $9.8 billion in cybersecurity spend “to secure federal civilian networks, protect the nation’s infrastructure, and support efforts to...
Industrycyberdefensemagazine.com

DHS announces security measures for critical pipeline industry

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced new cybersecurity requirements for critical pipeline owners and operators. The Colonial pipeline incident continues to have a serious impact on the critical infrastructure sector. The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced new cybersecurity requirements for owners and operators of critical pipelines.
Public SafetyPosted by
In Homeland Security

EDM Friday Briefing: FBI Issues New Cybersecurity Alert

Emergency and disaster management briefing for May 28, 2021: New regulations boost the preparedness of California’s electric suppliers; Oregon faces an increased risk of wildfires with drought-parched forests and grasslands; worker shortages fuel the backlog of container cargo ships waiting to be offloaded at ports in the United States; the NWCG urges decision-makers to seek ways to reduce wildland firefighter smoke exposure; staffing shortages loom ahead of wildland fires as severe drought encompasses much of the West; ambulance production is delayed as microchip shortages plague automotive companies; DHS/TSA released a Security Directive that outlines new regulations for critical pipeline owners and operators; and the FBI issued a new alert for Conti cyberattacks targeting healthcare and first responder agencies.
IndustryCSO

TSA’s pipeline cybersecurity directive is just a first step experts say

The Transportation Safety Administration (TSA), an arm of the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), released a Security Directive on Enhancing Pipeline Cybersecurity. TSA released the document two days after the Biden administration leaked the details of the regulations and less than a month after the ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline created a significant gas shortage in the Southeast US.