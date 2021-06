China is cracking down on Bitcoin. Blockchain.com Co-Founder & CEO Peter Smith joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss. AKIKO FUJITA: We are seeing Bitcoin rebound from its lows for the year, climbing back above that $30,000 handle. The cryptocurrency turned negative on the year yesterday on the back of some new headlines out of China with the PPOC summoning banks and payment services to close any loopholes on crypto trading. We also had the government over in the Sichuan province shutting down mining there.