Mortgage rates dip back below 3% – Orange County Register

Cover picture for the articleMortgage rates in the US are below 3%. According to Freddie Mac data, the average 30-year mortgage was 2.95%, down from 3% last week. As the economy recovers from the pandemic, investors are looking for signs of inflation, and interest rates have skyrocketed in recent weeks. Historically low borrowing costs have spurred housing rallies over the past year, and there is a shortage of homes to buy as intense demand for suburban real estate pushes prices up.

