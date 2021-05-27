newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Bill Gates' Daughter Jennifer Postponing Medical School Education Amid Her Parents' Nasty $128 Billion Divorce, Says She Needs Time To 'Recharge'

By Whitney Vasquez
Radar Online.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill Gates' oldest child has decided to postpone medical school amid her parents' nasty $128 billion divorce battle. Bill and Melinda Gates' 25-year-old daughter Jennifer made the shocking announcement on Thursday, revealing she needs to take some time off and "recharge" her batteries. Article continues below advertisement. Taking to her...

radaronline.com
View All 46 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Melinda Gates
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Education#Family Time#Adult Education#Postponing Medical School#Md#Divorce#Daughter#Advertisement Bill Gates#Headlines#Batteries#Article#Social
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Public HealthFOXBusiness

Bill Gates talks COVID-19 risks in first remarks after divorce disclosure

Bill Gates discussed COVID-19 in his first public remarks made after announcing his divorce from Melinda Gates. The billionaire and former Microsoft co-founder did not discuss any personal matters during a virtual global forum with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, but he did share his thoughts on COVID-19 vaccinations and climate change.
Celebritiestucsonpost.com

Bill Gates spotted for first time after divorce

Washington [US], May 23 (ANI): Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was spotted on his first public outing in Manhattan on Saturday (local time), since declaring his separation from Melinda. As per Fox News, the 65-year-old tycoon Gates is all smiles as he takes a stroll through the Big Apple, according to...
RelationshipsPosted by
HollywoodLife

Bill Gates Is Still Wearing His Wedding Ring 2 Weeks After Divorce Announcement

Bill Gates made some remarks on video while speaking with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on May 19 and his wedding ring could clearly be seen on his left hand ring finger. Bill Gates, 65, may be headed for a divorce from his wife Melinda Gates, 56, but that hasn’t made him take off his wedding ring. The Microsoft founder spoke at a scheduled video conference for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on May 19 and as he was making remarks on camera, he lifted his hands and showed off the band of gold. The appearance is one of the first he’s made since announcing his intent to divorce Melinda, who he married in 1994.
Trouble RelationshipRadar Online.com

Bill Gates Trashes Marriage To Estranged Wife Melinda As 'Loveless', Reveals They Have Been Living Separately

Bill Gates reportedly ranted to friends about his horrid marriage to wife Melinda while hiding away at an exclusive golf course in California. According to The New York Post, sources claim the billionaire, who has been holed up at The Vintage Club in Indian Wells, was running around talking to his golf buddies about his “loveless” marriage for months before it became public.
Relationshipsfilmdaily.co

Does Bill Gates’s ex-wife know about his new lover? Step inside their home

When news broke that Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates were divorcing after a long twenty-seven years of marriage, the world went into shock. How could one of the most powerful couples in the world call it quits after decades of marriage? While it is still quite unclear exactly why the two are heading for splitsville, sources have been speculating that an ex-girlfriend might have been the source of it all.
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
HollywoodLife

Bill & Melinda Gates’ Daughter Jennifer, 25, Reacts To Their ‘Challenging’ Split Amid $130B Divorce

Bill and Melinda Gates’ daughter Jennifer says she’s still learning how to process her emotions as her parents announced their split after 27 years of marriage. Divorce is hard on any family, but it is even more complicated when it involves on of the richest men in the world. With the news that Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his longtime wife Melinda Gates are splitting up, their 25-year-old daughter Jennifer has shared a thoughtful message about how this has been a “challenging” time for her family, which includes brother Rory, 21, and sister Phoebe, 18.
Trouble RelationshipLa Crosse Tribune

Bill Gates faces conduct accusations amid divorce

Bill Gates's 2020 resignation from Microsoft's board of directors came after the board hired a law firm to investigate a romantic relationship he had with a Microsoft employee, according to new reporting from the Wall Street Journal. CNN's Christine Romans reports.
CelebritiesPosted by
OK! Magazine

Bill Gates Transferred Over $850 Million In Shares To Melinda Gates Following Bombshell Divorce Announcement: Report

The ink on the divorce papers hasn’t even dried, and Melinda Gates is already racking up!. Bill Gates has transferred more than $850 million in shares from Deere & Co. to his estranged wife, according to the Wall Street Journal. This brings the total of public transfers between the two since their surprise divorce announcement to over $3 billion.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Bill Gates once said his biggest regret was not thanking his wife Melinda enough

Bill Gates once said that his biggest regret was not thanking his wife of 27 years, Melinda Gates, enough.On Sunday, the philanthropic couple announced that they would be ending their marriage after nearly three decades, writing in a joint statement: “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage.”In the statement, the couple also reflected on their “three incredible children” and their charitable foundation, adding that they continue to “share a belief in that mission” but that they “no longer believe we can grow together as...
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
Newsweek

Melinda Gates Divorce Documents Include Order to Prevent Bill, Herself From Selling Property

Divorce documents filed by Melinda Gates include an order that prevent both her and her husband, Bill, from selling property. Among the documents filed in King County, Washington, on Monday was an automatic temporary order setting financial restraints, which limit Melinda's and Bill's ability to dispose of property or make changes to insurance policies, except as agreed to in writing or as ordered by the court.
Trouble RelationshipBloomberg

Gates Divorce Forces $50 Billion Foundation to Weigh Changes

When Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates announced their surprise split after 27 years of marriage, they said there would be no changes to their $50 billion foundation. Now, about three weeks later, after revelations that Melinda considered divorce years earlier partly because of Bill’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein, and amid reports of his dubious behavior at Microsoft Corp., there are signs change is coming to one of the world’s most powerful philanthropic organizations.