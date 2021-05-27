Bill Gates' Daughter Jennifer Postponing Medical School Education Amid Her Parents' Nasty $128 Billion Divorce, Says She Needs Time To 'Recharge'

Bill Gates made some remarks on video while speaking with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on May 19 and his wedding ring could clearly be seen on his left hand ring finger. Bill Gates, 65, may be headed for a divorce from his wife Melinda Gates, 56, but that hasn’t made him take off his wedding ring. The Microsoft founder spoke at a scheduled video conference for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on May 19 and as he was making remarks on camera, he lifted his hands and showed off the band of gold. The appearance is one of the first he’s made since announcing his intent to divorce Melinda, who he married in 1994.