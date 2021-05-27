Spied: 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Prototype is Towing in Colorado, But Charging Is Not Easy
This 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck prototype is spied towing a very sizable trailer in Colorado. These images come to us courtesy of @RexfordHaugen and @jaminwestby. It’s great to see the new electric truck doing some very real-world testing. However, it also highlights the fact that most EV charging stations are not meant for trucks with trailers. You can see this Lightning truck nosed in near two charging stations. The new F-150 Lightning has a charger port in the front, near the a-pillar, and just above the front tire.tfltruck.com