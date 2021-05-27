Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Norway and Germany open power link boosting EU's green energy supply

By Nora Buli
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FYbGj_0aDd6n4z00

OSLO (Reuters) - Germany and Norway officially opened NordLink on Thursday, a direct power cable between the two countries that will provide Europe’s largest economy with green energy at a time it is phasing out polluting coal power.

Norway’s electricity production is almost exclusively hydropower-based and its large reservoirs mean it can control its renewable energy generation and also help plug shortfalls in Germany’s intermittent supply from wind and solar plants.

The cable will help turn Norway, which is also Western Europe’s largest oil and gas exporter, into a green energy hub for the region, the new head of state-owned transmission system operator (TSO) Statnett told Reuters.

“NordLink is not just a bilateral German-Norwegian project but we are also setting a milestone for a modern energy supply in all of Europe,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

Norway is already connected to the Netherlands via the 700 megawatt (MW) subsea interconnector NordNed and to Denmark through the Skagerrak connection, which consists of four cables with a capacity of 1,700 MW.

Later this year, Statnett and British counterpart National Grid are set to complete the first direct link between these two countries, the 1,400 MW North Sea Link cable.

“That we now have these interconnectors makes us a renewable hub in Europe and also allows us to take the next step into offshore wind,” Statnett Chief Executive Hilde Tonne told Reuters in an interview.

Norway exported a net 20.5 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity in 2020. That’s equivalent to 15% of the power Germany produced from lignite and hard coal last year, based on data from German energy lobby group BDEW.

OFFSHORE WIND

Norway is also preparing to build offshore wind farms in the North Sea, with the first licences expected to be awarded this year. Some of the farms could be linked to Norway as well as the rest of Europe.

“(NordLink) will contribute to a more efficient use of power resources and lay the foundations for further investments in renewable production,” Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said.

Critics say foreign cables could push up Norwegian power prices, however, and long-standing plans for a link to Scotland have been postponed indefinitely amid political opposition.

The 1.8 billion euro ($2.2 billion) NordLink cable is owned by Statnett and German grid company Tennet as well as German state-owned bank KfW. It has been in commercial operation since the end of March, following a four-month trial.

At 623 km (387 miles), it is the world’s longest subsea electrical interconnector and has a capacity of 1,400 MW, enough to power 3.6 million German households with renewable energy.

At times of high winds, wholesale power prices are very low, and sometimes even negative, meaning buyers are being paid to take surplus renewable electricity.

Norway is expecting to import power from Germany when prices are low and export electricity when wind and solar generation drops off and pushes up the cost of power.

However, grid bottlenecks within Germany will limit the cable’s use until 2026.

This year, NordLink is only guaranteeing that Norway will be able to use 11.7% of the cable’s capacity to export to Germany, though in practice the available capacity often exceeds this. By 2026, the minimum capacity is set to reach 70%.

($1 = 0.8161 euros)

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
155K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Merkel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu Energy#Renewable Power#Oslo#Tso#British#National Grid#Offshore Wind Norway#Norwegian Power Prices#Supply#Green Energy#Power Resources#Wholesale Power Prices#Export Electricity#Renewable Production#Electricity Production#Oil And Gas#Western Europe#Offshore Wind Farms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Related
ElectionsThe Guardian

Germany’s Greens back Baerbock for chancellorship despite dip in polls

Germany’s Green party has said it remains confident of securing the chancellorship and succeeding Angela Merkel at the country’s autumn election despite a drop in the polls, as it officially endorsed its lead candidate for the job. Setbacks in recent weeks have led to the Greens slipping to second place...
Energy IndustryUS News and World Report

Germany, Australia Sign Hydrogen Accord to Boost Lower-Emissions Technology

FRANKFURT/SYDNEY (Reuters) -Germany and Australia on Sunday signed a bilateral alliance on hydrogen production and trade to try to facilitate a renewable energy-based hydrogen supply chain between the two countries. Economy Minister Peter Altmaier and Education and Research Minister Anja Karliczek signed a letter of intent to set up a...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

BP joins consortium seeking wind power off Norway

OSLO, June 14 (Reuters) - British oil major BP will join Norway's Statkraft and Aker Offshore Wind AOW-ME.OL to bid for permits to build offshore wind power projects off Norway, the companies said on Monday. The consortium in which each partner will have a 33.3% stake plans to bid for...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Lundin Energy raises 2021 oil, gas output forecast

OSLO, June 14 (Reuters) - Swedish oil firm Lundin Energy raised its full-year production forecast on Monday and said output had exceeded forecasts at all its key fields. The company now expects daily output for 2021 to average between 180,000-195,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), up from the original guidance of 170,000-190,000 boepd.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

European gas storage in a global market [Gas in Transition]

April was a shoulder month like almost no other: a collision of many factors, outside Europe’s control, could leave the continent under-stocked by the next heating season. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 2]. by: William Powell. Withdrawals from Europe’s gas storage facilities were continuing well into May, more than...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Drax to use Mitsubishi's carbon capture tech

The UK will license MHI’s carbon capture solvent, KS-21, to capture CO2 at its power station near Selby, North Yorkshire. UK generator Drax has signed a contract with Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) to use its carbon capture technology, the companies said on June 10. The contract will see Drax...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) June 14 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 index climbed on Monday, helped by gains in heavyweight financials and energy stocks, while investors awaited the government’s decision on whether it would delay England’s complete reopening from a third national lockdown.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

EU pledges Eur5.84 billion budget to fund energy projects in 2021-2027

The Council of the EU has adopted the new framework for funding EU energy infrastructure projects, pledging Eur5.48 billion ($6.64 billion) in finance, it said June 14. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The funds will be made available as part of the second Connecting Europe...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Dovish ECB keeps Italy bond yields at lowest in almost 8 weeks

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - Italy’s 10-year sovereign borrowing costs were pinned at their lowest levels in almost eight weeks on Monday, with a view that the European Central Bank is in no rush to taper its aggressive emergency stimulus supported by comments by its president. The euro zone economy...
EuropePosted by
Reuters

Brexit tensions are a test for Europe, says French minister

PARIS (Reuters) - French European Affairs junior minister Clement Beaune said on Monday that current tensions over Brexit between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government and the European Union were “a test” for Europe. The tensions between Britain and the EU threatened to overshadow the Group of Seven summit’s conclusion...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Economic recovery hopes power European shares to record high

(Reuters) - European shares hit a record high on Monday as investors bet on global central banks sticking to an accommodative stance on monetary policy even as the post-pandemic economic recovery gathers pace. The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.5% by 0704 GMT after ending Friday with its fourth consecutive...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Europe carbon prices expected to rise to 2030-industry survey

LONDON (Reuters) - Carbon prices in the European Union’s emissions trading system are expected to rise significantly in the next decade due to tougher climate goals, market participants said in an industry survey published on Monday. The EU’s emissions trading system (ETS) is the largest carbon market in the world,...
Energy IndustryBirmingham Star

Vaibhav Global Limited launches company owned solar power

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 14 (ANI/PNN): As the world races toward carbon net-zero by 2050, companies like Vaibhav Global Limited (VGL) are taking carbon emission seriously by launching a company owned and operated solar power plant. The solar power generated will now power two of the company's primary manufacturing facilities....
Electionstribuneledgernews.com

Germany's Greens confirm their candidate for chancellor post

The leader of the German Greens, Annalena Baerbock, was confirmed as her party's candidate to replace Chancellor Angela Merkel in September's general elections in a vote on Saturday at the party conference. Delegates confirmed her by a large majority, along with her party co-chair, Robert Habeck, as the election campaign...
ElectionsWSLS

Germany's Greens endorse 40-year-old lawmaker for chancellor

BERLIN – Germany’s environmentalist Greens formally endorsed Annalena Baerbock as their candidate for chancellor Saturday, amid a slip in the party’s poll ratings fueled in large part by its own mistakes. Baerbock, 40, was officially nominated by a broad majority of the delegates at a party convention in Berlin. Due...