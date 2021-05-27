Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Boeing will pay $17 million settlement over MAX, NG planes - FAA

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON, May 27 (Reuters) - Boeing Co will pay $17 million in penalties under a Federal Aviation Administration settlement after the planemaker installed equipment on 759 737 MAX and NG aircraft containing sensors that were not approved, the FAA said on Thursday.

The FAA added that Boeing had submitted 178 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for airworthiness certification when the aircraft potentially had nonconforming slat tracks installed, and improperly marked those slat tracks.

Boeing has agreed to a number of corrective actions, including strengthening procedures to ensure that it does not install on aircraft any parts that fail to conform to their approved design, the FAA said. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
150K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boeing Aircraft#Boeing 737 Max#Corrective Actions#Boeing Planes#Max#Ng#Boeing Co#Sensors#Reporting#Design#Strengthening Procedures#Nonconforming Slat#Editing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Boeing
News Break
FAA
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
IndustrySKIFT

Air Taxi Makers Backed by United and Boeing Start Legal Dogfight

Dozens of companies are attempting to build air taxis, and this dispute between Archer and Wisk over patents and intellectual property won’t be the last. Archer Aviation, a flying-taxi developer whose investors include United Airlines, asked a California judge on Tuesday to dismiss a “baseless” lawsuit by competitor Wisk Aero and countersued over “false statements” regarding a criminal probe.
Aerospace & Defensesmarteranalyst.com

Boeing Settles 737 Max Cases with FAA for $17M

Boeing (BA) has agreed to pay a $17 million fine to settle the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) enforcement cases involving the 737 aircraft. Boeing stock rose 3.87% on Thursday to close at $250.70. The company is a leading manufacturer of aircraft with customers in defense and commercial airline markets. The...
Industrynorthwestgeorgianews.com

Boeing will pay FAA at least $17 million over 737 production mistakes

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday Boeing will pay at least $17 million in penalties and must undertake multiple corrective actions to improve quality control in building the 737. Though that’s the largest fine imposed in some years, it’s a relatively small amount for Boeing. Federal law limits the maximum...
Economywtoc.com

FAA hits Boeing with $17 million fine for 737 wing issue

(CNN) – The Federal Aviation Administration has fined Boeing for an issue with some of its 737 jets. On Thursday, the agency announced the aircraft manufacturer will be fined $17 million over a faulty wing part. The problem was revealed in 2019 and affects some of Boeing’s planes including the...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

FAA Settlement Orders Boeing To Evaluate 737 Production Ramp-Up Readiness

Boeing has agreed to evaluate its readiness to safely ramp up 737 production, change several internal process and supplier-oversight procedures, and pay a fine of at least $17 million to settle two 737 production-quality issues that affected nearly 1,000 aircraft. The settlement agreement, announced... Subscription Required. FAA Settlement Orders Boeing...
Chicago, ILajot.com

The Boeing Company will pay at least $17 million in penalties and undertake multiple corrective actions with its production under a settlement agreementwith the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

The Boeing Company will pay at least $17 million in penalties and undertake multiple corrective actions with its production under a settlement agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The FAA found that the Chicago-based manufacturer installed equipment on 759 Boeing 737 MAX and NG aircraft containing sensors that were...
Aerospace & Defense104.1 WIKY

United Airlines completes repairs on 17 Boeing 737 MAX planes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – United Airlines said Wednesday it had completed repairs on its 17 Boeing 737 MAX planes that were grounded early last month over an electrical problem that could have interfered with some critical systems. Boeing last Wednesday sent affected carriers service bulletins on how to address the production...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Motley Fool

Boeing Is Delivering 737 MAX Planes Again

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has reportedly resumed 737 MAX deliveries after receiving regulatory approval for a fix to a potential electrical grounding problem. The company halted deliveries on the plane last month after a potential electrical issue was found. While the problem was always considered minor, the optics for Boeing were not great. The 737 MAX was grounded from March 2019 until November 2020 due to separate issues involving the airplane's control systems.
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Lawmakers quiz Boeing, FAA about recent issues with planes

WASHINGTON — Two key members of Congress are seeking records from Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration about production problems with two of the company’s most popular airliners. The lawmakers are focusing on the Renton-built Boeing 737 Max and a larger plane, the 787, which until recently was assembled in...
Aerospace & DefenseArkansas Online

Airbus backs lightweight wings

A good decade ago, Airbus SE added more fuel-efficient engines to its A320 aircraft family, giving its already bestselling model a dramatic demand boost. Now the European company is seeking to repeat that success, this time with a new set of wings. Airbus aims to produce a composite wing that's...
Aerospace & Defenseajot.com

Qatar Airways is in a mystery spat with Airbus

Qatar Airways Chief Executive Officer Akbar Al Baker threatened to stop taking deliveries of Airbus SE jets this year because of an unspecified “serious” disagreement, a warning that could hamper the planemaker’s recovery plans. “If we are not able to settle that serious issue we have with them, we will...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation International News

Garmin to Provide Avionics For Converted D328eco Airliner

Deutsche Aircraft has chosen the Garmin G5000 avionics suite as the basis for its Companion flight deck for the new D328eco twin turboprop regional airliner, the German company said Monday. The Companion flight deck features touchscreen control for avionics and aircraft systems, flight path-based guidance, enhanced synthetic vision, active electronic...
Aerospace & Defensedronedj.com

EU regulator foresees first air taxis operating in 2024

Flights of air taxis in the European Union (EU) could begin as early as 2024, according to the head of Europe’s aviation safety administration. Patrick Ky, executive director of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), says there’s still a lot of work to be done on both the manufacturing and regulating sides, but thinks “that commercial use of (air) taxis can start to take place in 2024 or 2025.” Officials from a variety of interests in France hope that earlier date can be reached as a means of showcasing urban air mobility (UAM) during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
Technologyerau.edu

Aspiring Drone Pilots Can Now Train Remotely at Embry-Riddle

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Worldwide Campus recently received a first-of-its-kind waiver from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that will allow students to remotely pilot unmanned aerial systems (UAS), or drones, through online video platforms like Zoom. “This is a big deal,” said Dr. David Thirtyacre, College of Aeronautics assistant professor and...
IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

Boeing stock rallies to pace the Dow's early gainers, after Cowen turns bullish

Shaers of Boeing Co. rallied 2.0%, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's premarket gainers, after Cowen analyst Cai von Rumohr turned bullish on the aerospace and defense giant, citing improving air traffic and a brighter outlook regarding regulatory oversight. Von Rumohr raised his rating on Boeing to outperform, after being at market perform since January 2020, while boosting her price target to $290 from $240. Von Rumohr said "fast improving air traffic" is bolstering demand for Boeing aircraft, and while lingering oversight from the Federal Aviation Administration and the timing of approval of Boeing's MAX planes in China will limit the upside to 2021 financial results, he believes the outlook for the next three years is brighter. He said Boeing's second-quarter results could "miss" expectations, given the China approval delay, but he doesn't believe it's in the U.S. or China's interest to hold trade hostage, so he doesn't see the situation as a long-term overhang. The stock's implied price gain would add about 32 points to the Dow's price, while Dow futures gained 251 points, or 0.7%.
AccidentsAviation International News

Accidents: June 2021

IAI 1124A WestWind II, March 29, 2020, Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Manila, the Philippines – All eight on board perished and the aircraft was destroyed after catching fire during its takeoff roll on Runway 06. The medevac flight was departing for Haneda, Japan. Witnesses reported seeing sparks coming off the runway before the jet reached Taxiway R2. They continued until the airplane departed the runway safety area at the H1 intersection, struck two runway edge lights and a concrete electric junction box, and came to rest against the airport perimeter fence, where it was consumed by fire. Chunks of rubber, metal debris, and scrape marks from the hub of the right main wheel were found on the runway. Scrape marks from the left main wheel began near H1, where much of the left main tire was recovered. In addition to six Filipinos, the casualties included one U.S. and one Canadian citizen.