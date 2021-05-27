Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Webster, Wright by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 12:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Webster; Wright The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Webster County in southwestern Missouri Northern Wright County in southwestern Missouri * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1251 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 16 miles south of Camdenton to near Lebanon to 6 miles east of Conway to near Marshfield, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Marshfield... Dawson Hartville... Niangua Duncan... Manes Rader... Graff Grovespring... Odin Northview This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 95 and 102. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov