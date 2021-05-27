Mask mandate in Pa. will be lifted by June 28

New York guidance for masks in schools is shifting gears as we head into the final stretch of the school year. Considering there are just a few weeks left in the school year, the timing of this is interesting. But nonetheless, the Times Union is reporting in a letter to the Centers for Disease Control Friday New York state health officials said they will no longer require masks in schools starting Monday, but their use will still be "strongly encouraged." Local districts will still have the final say in whether to move on from masks or keep the requirement. The Times Union says the New York State United Teachers Union expressed concern over making the change on a Friday to take place on a Monday.