NVIDIA Shares Ease After Topping Earnings Forecasts

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) shares slipped in Wednesday’s extended-hours trading session despite the chipmaker surpassing Wall Street’s top and bottom-line expectations. The Santa Clara-based company posted a first-quarter profit of $3.66 per share, easily exceeding analysts’ expectations of $3.28 a share. Meanwhile, revenue for the period came in at $5.66 billion, with the figure coming in comfortably ahead of the $5.41 billion consensus mark and growing 84% from a year earlier on the back of a surge in demand for graphics chips driven by pandemic gaming. Moreover, the company said it expects sales in the current quarter to increase 62% from a year ago.