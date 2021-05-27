newsbreak-logo
Austin, TX

Cash homebuying startup Homeward pockets $371M more for expansion

By Brent Wistrom
Austin Business Journal
 3 days ago
Prospective homebuyers across the nation, and especially in red hot markets like Austin, often have to pull out all the stops and add in as many deal sweeteners as they can to even have a chance at buying a new pad these days. Amidst the competitive chaos, an Austin real estate startup hopes to give more buyers an important edge that they might not otherwise have access to: an all-cash offer. The idea has the startup approaching unicorn territory, which is reserved for new companies valued above $1 billion.

The Austin Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

Austin Business Journal

The List: Austin-area coworking firms

The 2021 list of coworking firms is one of several lists presented as package to aid startups and entrepreneurs. The list is ranked by combined square feet of all coworking locations in the Austin area for each company. Square footage includes shared space and private offices. The list tracks information...
Austin Business Journal

The List: Austin's active incubators and accelerators

The 2021 list of accelerators and incubators is one of several lists presented as package to aid startups and entrepreneurs. The list is presented alphabetically to allow firms flexibility in what they could disclose. Although not ranked, to be considered for the list, listmakers must be able to disclose number of cohort companies to go through the program.
Austin Business Journal

Austin ranks among US cities where housing affordability is falling fastest

When it comes to housing, there are plenty of cities more expensive than Austin — but there are few that have seen affordability decline as rapidly recently. One expert likened the local situation to a highly competitive auction: “You have to figure out as the bidder on the demand side how you’re going to win this auction on the rare piece of art called a home in Austin." This report provides fresh numbers on the issue and lays out some of the reasons for the deterioration.
Austin Business Journal

Lending a helping hand

Gustavo Lasala, PeopleFund were lifelines to small businesses during pandemic. Businesses that already struggled to access financing prior to the pandemic were doubly hard-pressed to secure crucial funding during the global health crisis. That's where organizations like PeopleFund came in. It injected millions of dollars into the Texas economy in 2020 — and also was there to offer softer support. "We helped clients develop their own disaster-response plans," CEO Gustavo Lasala said. That ranged from connecting businesses with education and training to helping one restaurant set up a takeout window. Click through for insight from Lasala on how PeopleFund managed the past year.
Austin Business Journal

Justin Sayers to cover Austin's booming suburbs

Justin Sayers is the latest addition to Austin Business Journal's growing newsroom. Sayers will cover economic development in the suburbs for ABJ. The addition of Sayers follows that of Michelle Pitcher, who has been hired to cover residential real estate. “The Austin metro has long been booming, and we’re excited...
Austin Business Journal

Still Austin Whiskey names first COO amid growth spurt

After selling about 5,000 cases of its flagship bourbon in 2020, executives think production could grow fourfold to 20,000-plus cases in 2021. Read about its recent growth, including its new C-suite member, in this post. “Brands are not built by a product," CEO Chris Seals said. "Brands are built by people, and we have the right people at Still Austin Whiskey."
Austin Business Journal

Journal Profile: From learning ASL to moving to ATX, Sherri Turpin has found true passion in her executive role

Sherri Turpin, a Texas native, recently achieved a long-term goal by moving her California-based tech companies to Austin. ZVRS and Purple Communications provide interpretation services through technology for those who are deaf and hard of hearing, and Turpin says her role as CEO of these companies has been a life-altering experience. Click through to read more about one of ATX's newest tech leaders.