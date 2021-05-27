Where you can get a walk in Covid jab in Norfolk this bank holiday weekend

Experience the bliss of some of the top spa retreats in the north west, with some as recommended by spabreaks.com. Nestled within the grounds of the Adventure Parc Snowdonia in the Conwy Valley, the arrival of the £1.25 million Wave Garden Spa on March 26 oozes the perfect simplicity with pure water, fresh air and freedom. Designed to make the most of its natural resources – and the magnificent landscapes of Snowdonia – guests are encouraged to relax to the sound of waves and views of mountains and forests, bathe in pools fed with chemical free water and enjoy one-of-a-kind cleansing and purifying treatments (it's the only in North Wales to carry out methods of a traditional hammam). Unwind with a fragrant thermal journey indoors or in the warm hydrotherapy pool and wooden barrel sauna outdoors, with relaxation pods and fire pits for a cosy experience.