Think about the times you marveled at your favourite celebrity on the red carpet; the custom dresses that blew your mind, the shoes that adorned those feet, and more importantly the hair; full, long and bouncy. The hair is such an important part of every woman as it is one of the first things anyone sees. Think about those times you blushed when someone gave a compliment about your hair. Truth is, beautiful hair goes beyond looks and instills confidence in the woman, so much so that extensions are called upon when natural hair is not just enough.