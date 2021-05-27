Bluzelle 2.0 - The Past, Present and Future of the Creator Economy

FactoryEye North America, a division of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd., unveiled its industry 4.0 solution cloud-based software solution for North American beverage and packaging manufacturers. FactoryEye’s plug and play IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) platform enables mid-sized manufacturers to achieve digital transformation with real-time intelligence from existing machinery and operational systems, the company says. The data is then transformed into actionable intelligence for immediate results with the idea to foster continuous improvement in the manufacturing process. FactoryEye leverages Magic Software’s four decades of industry knowledge, integration technologies and deployment of mission-critical systems to thousands of companies in Europe, Asia and beyond. With pre-established integration partnerships with leading ERP, CRM and PLM vendors and advanced analytics, FactoryEye ensures real-time key performance indicators are continuously monitored and reported with cross-company data visibility. In addition to bringing the digital world of Industry 4.0 to manufacturers in an easy, affordable and flexible solution, the end-to-end solution works with current warehouse systems, connecting all the disparate parts under one platform to increase production efficiency, streamline workflows and increase profitability, the company says.