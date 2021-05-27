Cancel
Bluzelle 2.0 - The Past, Present and Future of the Creator Economy

ihodl.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeFi as a true alternative to the existing financial systems. The emergence of NFTs as a way to manage intellectual property. The distancing of publishing from the incumbents because of censorship concerns. Bluzelle sees the above as signs of a mega trend: the emergence of the creator economy through decentralization.

ihodl.com
