There are plenty of stories of how deeply Keyshia Cole is tied to Hip Hop history. The Bay Area songbird has been in the industry for decades, but before she was known for her reality television shows or hit records, the word is she was running things as a teen over at Death Row—that is according to the label's producer Kurt Kobane. Keyshia has spoken about her friendship with Tupac Shakur and dealings she had with other artists during that era, and she shared a sweet story while wishing Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes a happy birthday.