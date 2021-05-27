Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
O'brien County, IA

Supervisors Appoint Replacement

belltimescourier.com
 17 days ago

By Mari RadtkeA Level B road in O’Brien County won approval be the board of supervisors for temporary closure. The level B road will get a significant grading. 470th Street between McKinley and Monroe Avenues will be closed until construction is complete. The grading project is expected to take about a week.The supervisors also approved waiving the comment period for the Tanner Matthews swine confinement application.Appointing a replacement for Royd Chambers to the Conservation Board received a great deal of discussion and drew a crowd. Three nominees were presented for consideration: Jack Schreurs of Sheldon, Jan . . .

belltimescourier.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
O'brien County, IA
Government
City
Sheldon, IA
Local
Iowa Government
County
O'brien County, IA
Local
Iowa Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grading#Board Of Supervisors#Road Construction#Royd Chambers#The Conservation Board#Temporary Closure#Nominees#Monroe Avenues#470th Street#Discount
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Sioux County, IAkiwaradio.com

Positive COVID Tests Down In 3 Of 4 Area Counties In Last 7 Days

Northwest Iowa — Positive COVID-19 test results were down in three of the counties in our four-county area for the past seven days, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. There were eighteen new positive COVID test results in the four-county area of O’Brien, Osceola, Sioux and Lyon Counties...
O'brien County, IAnwestiowa.com

Horse trails open in O'Brien County

SUTHERLAND—Saddle up for an opportunity to ride new public access bride trails in O’Brien County. White stakes with bright orange ribbons and orange flags mark out almost four-tenths of a mile of trail at the 19-acre McCormack Area southeast of Sutherland. The area, which consists of rolling hills covered with...