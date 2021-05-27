Supervisors Appoint Replacement

By Mari RadtkeA Level B road in O’Brien County won approval be the board of supervisors for temporary closure. The level B road will get a significant grading. 470th Street between McKinley and Monroe Avenues will be closed until construction is complete. The grading project is expected to take about a week.The supervisors also approved waiving the comment period for the Tanner Matthews swine confinement application.Appointing a replacement for Royd Chambers to the Conservation Board received a great deal of discussion and drew a crowd. Three nominees were presented for consideration: Jack Schreurs of Sheldon, Jan . . .