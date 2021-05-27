Armed with handguns, San Jose shooter was 'very deliberate,' sheriff says
The gunman who shot nine people in San Jose before killing himself was armed with two handguns, officials said, and may have used a device to set fire to his home remotely. In an interview with the "Today" show on Thursday morning, Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith said Samuel Cassidy, 57, was "very deliberate, very fast" during the shooting rampage at the Valley Transit Authority rail yard.www.northwestgeorgianews.com