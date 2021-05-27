newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Just Listed: Rebuilt Traditional House in Wissinoming

By Sandy Smith
Phillymag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe owners of this modern house inserted into a traditional shell have definitely broken it in since they remade it. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Our featured house today demonstrates that the urge to go modern is indeed...

www.phillymag.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Philadelphia, PA
Real Estate
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
Philadelphia, PA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchen Design#Intimate Apparel#Open House#Broken Windows#Floor Space#Rebuilt Traditional House#Treephilly#Bridesburg Regional Rail#Philly Team#Septa#Bhhs Fox Roach Realtors#Typical Rebuilt#Walnut Hill#Neighborhood Happenings#Home Staging#I 95#Storage Space#Modern Ceiling Fans#Storage Bins#Love Barbecue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
White House
Related
Ennis, MTPosted by
Ennis Journal

These houses are for sale in Ennis

(ENNIS, MT) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
Real Estatepopville.com

DC Open House List for This Weekend

As usual for a holiday weekend, the amount of open houses is drastically lower than we’d normally expect in the DMV with only 130 as of writing this article. Make sure your agent has a strategy to keep you safe while searching for your next home. To see the full Open House List, click here.
Harvard, MABoston Magazine

On the Market: A Victorian Home That Once Housed a Newspaper

Now's your chance to own a little bit of the town of Harvard's history: the former home of The Harvard Post is now up for sale. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,395,000. Size: 7,025 square feet. Bedrooms:...
Tennisluxuryrealestate.com

Just Listed | Magnificent in Marlwood Estates | 4 Sheldrake Lane

Celebrate the 𝗝𝗢𝗬 of Home ECHOnomics... This gorgeous home sits on a waterfront corner lot -live the ultimate Florida lifestyle on the huge pool deck with tons of space for dining and relaxing, and those show-stopping views. Marlwood Estates is a beautifully landscaped community located within PGA National Resort &...
Alexandria, VAalexandrialivingmagazine.com

Featured Listing: A Beautifully Restored House on a Hill

For a private showing, contact Donnan C. Wintermute, Realtor, Wintermute & Associates LLC, 703-608-6868 or email dwintermute@cbmove.com. Graciously sited high on a hill, this classic 1910 Colonial offers spectacular panoramic views of Alexandria, as well as the Capitol, the Washington Monument and the Potomac River!. In pristine condition, this stately...
Philadelphia, PAPhillymag.com

Just Listed: Renovated Trinity in Bella Vista

Most trinities are classed as two-bedroom houses. This recently reworked one isn’t — for a very good reason. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Every trinity in Philadelphia consists of three rooms stacked one on top of the other,...
Real Estateurbanturf.com

$18.5 Million: Embassy Row Mansion Becomes DC’s Most Expensive Home For Sale

There is a new most expensive home on the market in DC. The nine-bedroom mansion at 2221 30th Street NW was listed late last week for $18.5 million, making it the priciest listing in DC. The price tag for the almost 15,000 square-foot home edges out a penthouse listed in January at the Ritz-Carlton in Georgetown as the most expensive listing in the city. The home is listed with Chuck Holzwarth and Carrie Carter of Washington Fine Properties.
Real Estateledburyreporter.co.uk

Inside most intriguing home for sale in Herefordshire town

A HOUSE described as one of the most interesting and intriguing in Ledbury is on the market for an eye-watering £925,000. Abbey House, in the Homend, is a half-timbered Grade II* listed town house with six bedrooms, thought to have been built for a prosperous Elizabethan merchant, agents say. The...
Tafton, PAPhillymag.com

Just Listed in the Poconos: Lake Wallenpaupack Cabin in Tafton

Just steps from the lakeshore, this roomy 1950s classic cabin has gotten updated and enhanced where it counts. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. For some reason, whenever I see knotty pine, I think of the 1950s and basement...
Doylestown, PAPhillymag.com

Just Listed: Renewed Condo in Doylestown

Want to live in the heart of one of the region’s most charming, lively and historic towns? Your very elegant ship has just sailed in. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. The Greater Philadelphia region abounds in charming suburbs...
Philadelphia, PAPhillymag.com

Just Listed: Modern Penthouse Condo Overlooking Rittenhouse Square

The lower of the two penthouses topping this midcentury modern high-rise just got a total makeover that brings its ’50s sensibility into our time. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Four years ago, we called rehabber-realtor Alon Seltzer a...
Real EstatePhillymag.com

Just Listed: Extended Trinity in Queen Village

This distinctive extra-deep trinity features a unique basement living room and outdoor space on all three above-ground floors. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. My inner grammarian may have given up the fight against it, but it still gets...
Rehoboth Beach, DECape Gazette

Just Listed: Rehoboth, Estates of Sea Chase.

Set in a highly-desirable area in Rehoboth, this delightful 3-bedroom, 2-bath beach retreat presents a rare opportunity that can place you within close proximity to Rehoboth and Lewes beaches. It is positioned with easy access to all of the downtown Rehoboth shops and restaurants, Gordon's Pond state park/beaches, and the Breakwater Junction Bike Trails. This artfully-mastered home offers the convenience of one level coastal living with HOA features to include exterior maintenance of the roof, siding and gutters, community pool, lawn and landscape care and trash and snow removal. There is an open floor plan and great room that is perfect for large gatherings or intimate evenings at home. The spacious kitchen provides ample work areas and an island for entertaining. Other features include a 1st floor owner suite, an outdoor patio area, 2 separate living rooms, under-counter lighting, 1st floor laundry room, crown molding, ceiling fans, 2-car garage, 2 water heaters, and a conditioned crawl space. This stunning home was designed for relaxed living and ultimate enjoyment. Schedule an appointment today!
Philadelphia, PAPhillymag.com

Just Listed: Expanded Rowhouse in Grad Hospital

This classic rowhouse on a trapezoidal lot has been turned into a spacious modern house thanks to a combination renovation and expansion project. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. What would you do if you had a vintage early-20th-century...
Galena, ILGalena Gazette

Real Estate/Houses

***BROKER OPEN HOUSE*** Friday May 21, 2021. 1 - 4 p.m. 105 S High Street, Galena IL Dream home or profitable turn-key Bed & Breakfast opportunity awaits.. Come see this elegant, award-winning 5,230 sq ft 1850's mansion perched on a half acre corner lot overlooking the beautiful historic Galena, IL. It was lovingly restored from top to bottom and has 7 bedrooms & 7.1 bathrooms with sunrooms, Jacuzzis, English gardens, atrium doors, fountains, 7 fireplaces, and a gazebo with breathtaking views. Just 3 blocks walk to the center of town. Selling as a residence for $699,000 and for $25,000 more a profitable turn-key B&B all ready to go. Due to the nature of the business sellers require pre-approval before showing. Call Broker for showings, questions, and inclusion/exclusion list. We hope to see you there! Abbeyshighst .com.
Jamestown, NYoldhousesunder50k.com

c.1928 Handyman Special – Beautiful Traditional Brick House For Sale in Jamestown, NY Under $50K

C.1928 Handyman Special – Beautiful Traditional Brick House For Sale in Jamestown, NY Under $50K. This beautiful brick house sits on a picturesque brick street with lovely older homes in walking distance to the Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum. Unique gardens, beamed ceilings, impressive fireplace with flanking glass-front bookcases, dining room built-ins, French doors and hardwood floors are just some of the elements that make this such a great house. Call the listing agent for why it is selling so cheap.