Just Listed: Rebuilt Traditional House in Wissinoming

Set in a highly-desirable area in Rehoboth, this delightful 3-bedroom, 2-bath beach retreat presents a rare opportunity that can place you within close proximity to Rehoboth and Lewes beaches. It is positioned with easy access to all of the downtown Rehoboth shops and restaurants, Gordon's Pond state park/beaches, and the Breakwater Junction Bike Trails. This artfully-mastered home offers the convenience of one level coastal living with HOA features to include exterior maintenance of the roof, siding and gutters, community pool, lawn and landscape care and trash and snow removal. There is an open floor plan and great room that is perfect for large gatherings or intimate evenings at home. The spacious kitchen provides ample work areas and an island for entertaining. Other features include a 1st floor owner suite, an outdoor patio area, 2 separate living rooms, under-counter lighting, 1st floor laundry room, crown molding, ceiling fans, 2-car garage, 2 water heaters, and a conditioned crawl space. This stunning home was designed for relaxed living and ultimate enjoyment. Schedule an appointment today!