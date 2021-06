The UK government will no longer force people to prove their vaccination status using the NHS app to enter nightclubs, theatres, football stadiums and other venues, according to The Sunday Telegraph. While so-called “vaccine passports” are already in use before traveling abroad, UK officials are currently working on an assessment of their use in the UK. The digital certificate is designed to prove that you have either had both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, or that you have received a negative coronavirus test in the past few days.