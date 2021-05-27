South Harlem 2BR Near Central Park Asks $1,895
Between Billionaire’s Row on Central Park South, Museum Mile on Fifth Avenue, and the tony co-ops of Central Park West, it’s easy for a renter to think they can’t afford to live near the park. But consider Central Park North! This stretch in Harlem has all the proximity to Manhattan’s crown jewel, without the premium prices. Our Rental of the Week is a perfect example. This super-cute South Harlem 2BR has a great kitchen, a modern new bathroom, and two equally sized bedrooms. And it’s not just under $2,000 per month — it’s under $1,900!streeteasy.com