South Harlem 2BR Near Central Park Asks $1,895

By Michele Petry
streeteasy.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetween Billionaire’s Row on Central Park South, Museum Mile on Fifth Avenue, and the tony co-ops of Central Park West, it’s easy for a renter to think they can’t afford to live near the park. But consider Central Park North! This stretch in Harlem has all the proximity to Manhattan’s crown jewel, without the premium prices. Our Rental of the Week is a perfect example. This super-cute South Harlem 2BR has a great kitchen, a modern new bathroom, and two equally sized bedrooms. And it’s not just under $2,000 per month — it’s under $1,900!

streeteasy.com
#Manhattan#2br#Fifth Avenue#Square Mile#For Rent#Streeteasy Data Dashboard#Moishe Gross At#Urban Pads#South Harlem#Central Park West#Central Park North#Central Park South#2 Bedroom Neighborhood#Cathedral Parkway#Bedrooms#110th Street#Kitchen#Museum Mile#Jewel#Bathroom
Real Estate
