LG 27MD5KL-B Ultrafine Review_

When looking to pick up a new monitor, most people aren’t really sure what to look for. Some of the few things that are considered are mainly the size of the display, as well as what brand it’s made from. Otherwise, nothing else seems to matter. As much as this might work for most people, you might have to do a little more digging especially if your line of work involves color accuracy, and places an emphasis on graphic detail. If this sounds like you, then the LG 27MD5KL-B might be worth looking into. It’s got a crisp 5K UHD resolution, and despite being a little bit pricey, it could be the best monitor for mac mini and also the best computer monitor if you’re a designer or photographer.