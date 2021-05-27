Ms. Bernice Cecilia Bradley, known professionally and by family and friends as Cecilia, age 63, passed away at her residence in Tallahassee, Florida. She was born in Dothan, Alabama on June 15, 1957 to the late Dr. Cecil E. Bradley and Bernice Olive Bradley. Her father was a Methodist minister serving the Alabama- West Florida Conference, so her early years were spent in DeFuniak Springs, Florida, Andalusia, Alabama, Pensacola, Florida, Demopolis, Alabama, and Marianna, Florida. She received a bachelor’s degree from Huntington University and a master’s degree in Law from Florida State University. Cecilia loved her work as an attorney in the Attorney General’s Office for the State of Florida. She spent a year in Washington, D.C. training to try cases before the Supreme Court.