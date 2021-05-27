Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tallahassee, FL

Ms. Bernice Cecilia Bradley

By Press Release
jacksoncountytimes.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMs. Bernice Cecilia Bradley, known professionally and by family and friends as Cecilia, age 63, passed away at her residence in Tallahassee, Florida. She was born in Dothan, Alabama on June 15, 1957 to the late Dr. Cecil E. Bradley and Bernice Olive Bradley. Her father was a Methodist minister serving the Alabama- West Florida Conference, so her early years were spent in DeFuniak Springs, Florida, Andalusia, Alabama, Pensacola, Florida, Demopolis, Alabama, and Marianna, Florida. She received a bachelor’s degree from Huntington University and a master’s degree in Law from Florida State University. Cecilia loved her work as an attorney in the Attorney General’s Office for the State of Florida. She spent a year in Washington, D.C. training to try cases before the Supreme Court.

jacksoncountytimes.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
Dothan, AL
Obituaries
City
Green Cove Springs, FL
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
City
Marianna, FL
City
Andalusia, AL
Marianna, FL
Obituaries
State
Washington State
City
Dothan, AL
Pensacola, FL
Obituaries
City
Brooklyn, AL
City
Demopolis, AL
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Alabama State
City
Bradley Junction, FL
City
Mcalpin, FL
City
Chattahoochee, FL
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
City
Defuniak Springs, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State University#Methodist#Huntington University#The Supreme Court#P M Est#Ms Bernice#Wife Shannon#Mount Pleasant Cemetery#West Florida Conference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Marianna, FLjacksoncountytimes.net

Ms. Simone Jazmine Works

Ms. Simone Jazmine Works, age 21, of Marianna, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Friday evening, May 14, 2021 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Funeral arrangements are incomplete, but will be announced later by Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.
Florida State10NEWS

Florida reports 1,976 new COVID-19 cases, 59 new deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida added 1,976 new coronavirus cases for May 16, according to the Florida Department of Health's latest report. A total of 2,293,980 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. On Monday, the state reported another 58 Floridians and one non-resident had...
Florida StateWCTV

Leon County hosts virtual Emancipation Day panel and performances

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In 2020, Leon County was the first municipality in the state of Florida to officially declare May 20 Florida’s Emancipation Day, a county-wide holiday. The County is partnering with Village Square and the Tallahassee Museum to host a Created Equal event, centered on Emancipation Day. Royle...
Florida Statestarvedrock.media

Florida, Seminoles agree to cut casino-style online offerings from gaming pact

(The Center Square) – Hold your bets on online casino gaming being legal in Florida anytime soon outside one of the Seminole’s seven casinos. Even before lawmakers had convened Monday to vet 13 gambing-related bills – including a 30-year pact with the Seminole Tribe of Florida – during a scheduled three-day gaming special session, any hope that servers on tribal lands could digitally extend casino-style games to non-tribal pari-mutuel operations was dashed.
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, 3 insurers canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream Property & Casualty, and ...
Tallahassee, FLWCJB

Seminole tribe remains unconquered

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The ‘Unconquered’ statue at FSU speaks loudly. The Seminoles are the only tribe to be unconquered by the US Army and the Tribe remains unconquered when it comes to battling the state on a host of money making deals that have preceded the gambling deal being considered by lawmakers this week.
Alabama Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Atlanta murder suspect caught in south Alabama

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (AP) — A man wanted for murder in Atlanta has been caught in south Alabama. Officials said Andre Thomas was arrested on Friday in Covington County, south of Montgomery. Last week, officials had said they were expanding the search for the 40-year-old Thomas to Alabama, saying they believed...