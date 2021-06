KINGWOOD — The Preston girls’ track & field squad has wrapped up its final week of preparation for the AAA state championship meet held tonight and tomorrow. The team spent the week practicing at various times on each day to mimic the conditions that the athletes will be facing in the different events. For example, the Knights practiced at 7:30 p.m. on Monday to fall in line with when the 400m and 3200m events take place tonight; the team practiced at 4:30 on Tuesday to mimic the conditions for the 800m, shuttle relay, and 4x400 on Saturday; and the team practiced at 12:30 on Wednesday to mimic the conditions for the shot put, high jump, 1600m, 300m hurdles, discus, and pole vault events.