Sutherland Dinner Date

If you've been to any of the dozens of dinner parties I've thrown over the years, you may have reasonably questioned my sanity at some point. We usually started with at least a dozen little snacks scattered around my kitchen island: homemade pickles and three or four homemade dips along with homemade crostini and homemade crackers for dunking. The main dish would be deceptively simple, but the recipe came from a restaurant chef and took two days to prep. And yes, I baked the bread, and I maybe even whipped up a little homemade flavored butter to go with it. My idea of a low-key dessert was likely a tart I baked that morning (topped with pecans I candied and seasoned myself and drizzled with honey I infused with…you get the picture). It was fun and really delicious. But it was also kind of exhausting.