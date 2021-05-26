Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

ASUS Designo MX27UC Review_

By Kenn Muguna
Gadget Review
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShopping around for the best monitor for Mac Mini and the best computer monitor? Well, the Asus Designo MC27UC may be worth looking into, especially if you’re not too shy about spending a few extra dollars for a good quality product. Retailing at just shy of $530, the Asus Designo MC27UC is a stellar display unit that you can own, and with an award winning frameless design, it’ll look every bit as flawless as the Apple Mac Mini unit does. Sit tight and get to the end of this review to find out if this display unit is the one for you.

www.gadgetreview.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4k Resolution#Usb 2 0#Tablets#Product Design#Year In Review#Apple Mac Mini#Usb Type C#Cable#K Uhd#Wqhd#Ports Expandability#Hdmi#Displayport#Usb C#Adaptive Sync#Usb Sticks#Asus Designo Mc27uc#Designo Mx27uc Display#Stunning 4k Fashion#Audio Input Devices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Asus
News Break
Computers
News Break
Costco
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

Linedock 16″ Review: Portable ports and power for your MacBook Pro 16″

Some Mac accessories are stylish and some are practical, but the Linedock 16″ aims to satisfy on both counts as it adds power, ports, and storage to your MacBook Pro 16-inch. A Mac-matching slice of aluminum, it slots under your laptop but then tackles some of the biggest complaints users of Apple’s portable flagship, including adding not one but two full-sized SD card readers.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 16th, 2021

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) This week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases, but we saw the launch of a new major Bodhi Linux release, Canonical finally enabled the upgrade path from Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) to Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), and UBports released the Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 software update for Ubuntu Phones. On top of that, NVIDIA released a new graphics driver for Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems with support for a bunch of new laptop GPUs, Canonical published the first Linux kernel security update for Ubuntu 21.04, and System76 launched their Launch mechanical and highly configurable keyboard.
Electronicsephotozine.com

The Myth of Medium Format

I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. Medium format gives better quality than 35mm format. This was always presented to me as a given, but then again the lenses on medium format cameras are designed rather differently to those contrasty, ultra-sharp lenses on 35mm format ones. You may have guessed by now that I am talking about film cameras, but we'll get to digital before the blog is out. I had a Rolleiflex 3.5F with Planar lens, a Rolleiflex GX with f/2.8 Rollei HFT lens Helmut Newton Special Edition, a Mamiya 6, a Mamiya 645 and a Pentax 645N and to be honest the best of these was the rangefinder Mamiya 6. Of course they were all far less versatile or convenient than my humble Pentax MX and ME Super, which also produced beautifully sharp images.
Computersanandtech.com

AT Deals: Crucial P2 2TB M.2 SSD Marked Down To $190

Every now and then the best hardware deals come directly from the manufacturer, such is the case today with this offer we found on Crucial's P2 2TB SSD. The official recommended price is listed at $224 but today it's available for just $190 through Crucial's online web store. This offer...
SoftwareTechRadar

Veryfi review

Veryfi makes a lot of sense if you’re looking for a straightforward solution to automating aspects of your business bookkeeping, with lots of tools for digitizing and managing your documents to better effect. Veryfi is a great tool for speeding up productivity and improving efficiency because it allows you to...
ComputersScreenrant.com

What's The Smallest MacBook & How Much Does It Cost?

Apple sells more than one MacBook model with the differences catering to the varying needs of consumers, and this includes size. MacBooks in general are highly portable notebooks, but for anyone looking to maximize the use while traveling, then the size is likely to be an important part of the decision-making process. However, it shouldn’t be the only one, with the weight and battery life of MacBooks also varying.
Computerssoftpedia.com

ASUS Intel UHD Graphics Driver 27.20.100.9365 Windows 10 May 2019 Update 64-bit

ASUS Intel UHD Graphics Driver 27.20.100.9365 Windows 10 May 2019 Update 64-bit The package provides the installation files for ASUS Intel UHD Graphics Driver version 27.20.100.9365. If the driver is already installed on your system, updating (overwrite-installing) may fix various issues, add new functions, or just upgrade to the available...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

4 Tools for Reproducible Jupyter Notebooks

Jupyter notebooks have a somewhat poor reputation in the wider programming community. Joel Grus’ famous “I don’t like notebooks” talk, which he bravely gave at JupyterCon in 2018, covered many of the reasons why. Typically notebooks are seen to promote poor coding practices as they can be difficult to version control, often rely on cells being run in a specific order to return correct results and can be tricky to test and debug.
Electronicstheregister.com

ASUS baffles customer by telling them thermal pad thickness is proprietary

Updated Laptop and motherboard maker ASUS has earned the scorn of the right-to-repair crowd after telling a customer the dimensions of a thermal pad are proprietary information and that replacing it might void his warranty. ASUS customer Branden Fisher posted a Facebook Messenger exchange with the company, where a representative...
Computerschromeunboxed.com

The ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 and AMD Flip CM5 are now available for purchase

Earlier this week, the long-awaited ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 finally showed up here in the states via an Amazon listing but we were still awaiting the arrival of the 12″ Flip model that should have graced Costco’s shelves weeks ago. Along with the MediaTek-powered convertible, the 15.6″ AMD-powered Chromebook Flip CM5 was also known to be headed to Costco but we had yet to see any signs of either until yesterday. I have been checking Costco’s website daily to see when the devices might be available but Kevin Tofel of About Chromebooks beat me to the punch and discovered that both models are now in stock and available for purchase without a Costco Club membership.
Computersmakeuseof.com

What’s New in Bodhi Linux 6? 4 New Updates to Look Out For

Bodhi Linux, the self-described "Enlightened Linux Distribution," just got its first major point release in over a year. Bodhi version 6.0.0 brings several changes and improvements, and we're going to take a look at them today. We'll also consider your choices when upgrading or switching to Bodhi 6. What Is...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

ASUS ZenFone 8 receives another update with camera improvements and bug fixes

A few days after unveiling the new ZenFone 8 lineup, ASUS rolled out the first OTA update for both devices. The first update brought several improvements to the phone’s performance, camera quality, and connectivity, along with the Android security patches for April 2021. Now, ASUS is rolling out yet another update for the compact ZenFone 8 with even more improvements and bug fixes.
ElectronicsPC Perspective

The ASUS PR Guy To The Rescue

You may have run into a story on social media about a the bizarre experience a person by the name of Branden Fisher had when reaching out to an ASUS representative on Facebook about the thickness of a thermal pad for an RTX 3070. The second part of the reply, indicating that replacing the pads on a GPU could have a negative effect on the warranty of the card but it is the first part of the reply that has shocked people like Louis Rossmann.