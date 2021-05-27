newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Mosquito season has already started in Texas, local experts warn of three waves

By Joel Leal
Posted by 
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49BK4l_0aDd4Xpp00

Well, if you had an 'itch' that mosquitoes have returned to Texas.. you were right.

According to Texas A&M's AgriLife Extension Service, the recent rainfall flooding around the state has contributed to a recent boom in the mosquito population.

Heavy rains can leave the ground saturated and create standing puddles in ditches and low spots in fields and lawns.

Setting the perfect condition for floodwater mosquitoes , which are typically larger and more aggressive biters, according to AgriLife.

Floodwater mosquito larvae emerge quickly after water becomes available. Eggs are placed there by females and wait for water, sometimes two to five years before rainfall reaches them depending on the species.

Subsequent rains can wash larvae downstream but can also trigger dormant mosquito eggs.

These types of mosquitoes are often the persistent biters from dawn to dusk too, according to AgriLife.

That's not all though... as mosquitoes are known to emerge in the order of their preferred breeding environment.

According to AgriLife, there are actually two more groups to watch out for.

Container mosquitoes , which include the Aedes species identified by its black and white body and white striped legs, typically emerge next.

Female mosquitoes lay eggs in anything holding water – from tires, buckets, and wheelbarrows to gutters, unkempt pools, and trash cans. They prefer clearer, fresher water, and females are constantly looking for good breeding sites.

Container mosquitoes like Aedes are daytime feeders but can be opportunistic at nighttime when large groups of people gather.

Finally, we reach our third wave... culex mosquitoes .

Culex, a mosquito species that prefers stagnant pools of water with high bacteria content, typically emerges as waters recede and dry summer conditions set in and create breeding sites in low-lying areas. They are the disease carriers that concern the public and health officials.

However, it is not easy to forecast their emergence because their ideal environment can be washed away by additional rains or dried up by extreme heat and drought.

In rural areas, bogs, pooled creek beds, or standing water in large containers such as barrels, trash cans, or wheelbarrows can make a good habitat for Culex.

In the city, similar pools in dried-up creeks or other low spots can create breeding sites, but most urban issues occur underground in storm drains where water can sit and stagnate.

So what can you do?

AgriLife experts advise to always protect yourself when outdoors for extended periods. From CDC-approved repellents to covering up exposed skin, they also advise being mindful of your surroundings and avoiding/removing breeding grounds like exposed water.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!

25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

1K+
Followers
673
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Cdc#Storm Water#Ground Water#Public Pools#Health Experts#Rural Areas#Texas A M#Aedes#Cdc#Dormant Mosquito Eggs#Floodwater Mosquitoes#Female Mosquitoes#Container Mosquitoes#Culex Mosquitoes#Breeding Sites#Heavy Rains#Exposed Water#Breeding Grounds#Rainfall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related
Texas StateKFDM-TV

Mosquitoes becoming problem in Southeast Texas following flooding

Flooding is not the only threat we face from this week's heavy rain. In the coming days, we can expect a mosquito invasion. Fox 4/KFDM's Angel San Juan reports. Also, if you're in Jefferson County, we have a link to the county's website where you can request service from Jefferson County Mosquito Control. Click here to request service.
Texas Statefox44news.com

Growing mosquito concerns in Central Texas

WACO, Texas – After seeing several inches of rain this week, the standing water left behind could become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. “Don’t give them a chance to lay their eggs. Don’t give them a chance to hatch,” says Kelly Crane, of McLennan County Public Health District. When it...
Victoria County, TXcrossroadstoday.com

Mosquito Boom: Three categories of mosquitos you need to be aware of

VICTORIA, Texas – Mosquito season is here. With the amount of rain the Crossroads has experienced, a local expert warns of a mosquito boom. Forecasters predict more rain heading to the Crossroads area this upcoming week. Sonja Swiger, Ph.D., Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service entomologist and associate professor in the...
Saint Joseph, MOnewspressnow.com

City prepares for mosquito season

With the summer months coming, the city of St. Joseph is preparing for mosquitoes. The City of St. Joseph will be dropping briquettes in high-moisture areas that release a repellent starting in June, and if necessary staff will put out a second round in early fall. City officials have ordered 100 briquettes.
Gonzales, TXGonzales Inquirer

Mosquito spraying starts Tuesday, June 1 in Gonzales

Annie Oakley Pest Control will begin mosquito spraying throughout the City of Gonzales starting on Tuesday, June 1, from 8:30 p.m. until 11 p.m. Mosquito Spraying will continue during the week until further notice, according to City Manager Tim Patek. . Please contact City Hall with questions at 830-672-2815. What...
Nashville, TNWSMV

As summer approaches, so does mosquito season

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As summer approaches for Nashville, so does mosquito season. Pest companies across the Midstate are getting ready for their return, so News4's Alexandria Adams tagged along with one pest team to find out what they are doing to deal with the pesky insects. The Metro Public...
Posted by
WFMY NEWS2

It's mosquito season. Find a repellent that really works!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — However you spend your time outdoors—camping, hiking, or even just hanging out in your backyard—it’s important to protect yourself from ticks and mosquitoes. Bug-borne diseases are on the rise all across the country. And it’s not just the ones you may have heard of, like West Nile...
Golden Valley, MNgoldenvalleymn.gov

Mosquito Treating Season Is Here

Summer weather in Minnesota means an increase of mosquitos, especially in wooded and wetland areas. This spring and summer, Metropolitan Mosquito Control District will be out conducting surveillance and treatment activities to reduce the risk of disease and annoyance in an environmentally-sensitive manner. Some of the activities that MMCD may...
AnimalsFox11online.com

Mosquito season is back, how to 'fight the bite'

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WLUK) -- We’re all looking forward to warmer weather. What we’re not looking forward to is what that weather brings with it - mosquitoes and ticks. Mosquitoes are called pesky for a reason. Just when it gets nice enough to go outside and enjoy the weather in Wisconsin, there comes that annoying buzzing in your ear again.
Texas Statekeranews.org

More Rain In Store For An Already Drenched North Texas

Overnight thunderstorms brought more rain to an already saturated North Texas and more rain is expected every day this week. According to the National Weather Service, there's an 80% chance of rain Monday for the region, with severe thunderstorms possible overnight. Locally heavy rainfall and lightning will be the main threats, but the stronger storms could produce large hail and gusty winds.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Experts warn US needs to better prepare for hurricane season

As hurricane season approaches, experts say the country is still not adequately prepared. They warn that as climate change continues to intensify extreme weather, the U.S. will need to adopt stronger resilience policies. “There’s some definite room for improvement on resilience for hurricanes,” said Gavin Dillingham, director of clean energy...
Public Healthsky963.com

DPH warning about Mosquito-borne Viral Diseases

Several mosquito-borne viruses circulate in Georgia each year and are capable of causing disease in humans and other animals reports the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH). The most common mosquito-borne viruses in Georgia include West Nile virus, Eastern Equine encephalitis virus, and LaCrosse virus. Saint Louis encephalitis virus has also been detected in Georgia in the past. Mosquito-borne viruses are most active late spring through early fall in Georgia. Mosquito-borne viruses can infect birds, horses, and other animals in addition to humans. If public health reports positive birds or horses in your area, or if you see large numbers of mosquitoes, you could be at increased risk of infection. Always take personal protective measures to avoid mosquito bites, especially when mosquito-borne viruses have been identified near you. The DPH recommends the use of products containing active ingredients that have been registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for use as repellents applied to skin and clothing. Of the products registered with the EPA, those containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, and some oil of lemon eucalyptus and para-menthane-diol products provide longer-lasting protection. EPA registration means that EPA does not expect the product to cause adverse effects to human health or the environment when used according to the label.