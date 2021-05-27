Cancel
Hatteras, NC

Hatteras Island man charged with felony possession of cocaine, meth

By Sam Walker
obxtoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Hatteras Island man is facing multiple felony counts of possession of methamphetamine and cocaine after his arrest Wednesday night. While Dare County Sherriff’s Office deputies working the C District served a warrant on an individual for two counts of possession of methamphetamine in Frisco, deputies seized an undisclosed amount of cocaine and methamphetamine from the person being arrested.

