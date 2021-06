Clinical trial sponsors, including sponsor-investigators who are academic researchers, have been required by law to register and report results on applicable clinical trials¹ in the ClinicalTrials.gov database for more than a decade. Events that occurred over the last year, and those occurring more recently, indicate the FDA’s intention to exercise its enforcement authority. In April of 2021, the FDA sent a Notice of Noncompliance to Acceleron Pharma, an industry sponsor of a clinical trial, for failing to submit required results to ClinicalTrials.gov on time. If Acceleron fails to submit the required data within the mandated reporting timelines, the FDA warns of possible civil monetary penalties, which could reach more than $10,000 per day, per study.