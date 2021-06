The Litchfield boys track team picked up a victory at home on Friday, May 14, beating out Vandalia and Southwestern with 73 points. The Panthers would win 10 events, including all three of the relays they entered. In the 4x100, Will Carlile, Keenan Powell, Hunter Hancock and Cameron Crow ran a 46.6 to take the top spot in the 4x100, with Crow, Carlile, Powell and Camden Quarton also winning the 4x400 in a time of 3:47.9. The other relay win came in the 4x800, with Alex DeLaCruz, Brandon Malloy, Kevin Pollard and Quarton winning in a time of 9:42.9.