10-Month-Old North Carolina Girl Dies after Being Attacked by Her Family's 2 Dogs

By Joe Akins
 3 days ago
10 months after a North Carolina family welcomed a baby girl, they lost her to two of their most loyal companions. The Johnston County Sheriff’s office released a report of the fatal dog attack. A baby turned up dead in Johnston County minutes after her father left her alone with...

