XRP/USD is trading above the 1.03000 level as of this writing, and its ability to trade higher the past handful of days may be starting to build speculative fever. After hitting a low of 0.79900 approximately on the 29th of May, XRP/USD has incrementally traded higher, and it touched a high of nearly 1.09000 on the 31st. However, since then, Ripple has essentially consolidated, but importantly, it has been able to stay mostly above the 1.00000 juncture.