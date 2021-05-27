Positively Central Texas: Texas Ramp Project builds ramp for Waco man

The Texas Ramp Project's goal is to give home bound seniors more freedom and mobility, by building them ramps. For free!

A group of local volunteers went to Waco native Classie Ballou's home to help him out.

The Waco South chapter of the Texas Ramp Project serves the McLennan and Falls County communities.

Project leader, Steve Jackson, said, "It's a goal to provide ramps across the state of Texas for seniors who are low income or even younger with disabilities."

Jackson has been with the Texas Ramp Project ever since he moved to Waco back in 2015.

Ballou's daugther, Cacean Ballou, who applied for the ramp said, "Knowing that you know people out that that will do it, to help out the elderly, he suffers from Alzheimer's and dementia due to Parkinson's, so it will help out a whole lot."

Classie says he can now easily leave his home without the risk of falling on the stairs.

He added, "I like it, I really do."

Last year the Texas Ramp Project Waco South built a total of 119 ramps.

Funding for these projects comes from either donations or grants.

If you'd like to donate, you can find out more here .