newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Positively Central Texas: Texas Ramp Project builds ramp for Waco man

By Niyah Gonzalez
Posted by 
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qmrdN_0aDd4AmM00

The Texas Ramp Project's goal is to give home bound seniors more freedom and mobility, by building them ramps. For free!

A group of local volunteers went to Waco native Classie Ballou's home to help him out.

The Waco South chapter of the Texas Ramp Project serves the McLennan and Falls County communities.

Project leader, Steve Jackson, said, "It's a goal to provide ramps across the state of Texas for seniors who are low income or even younger with disabilities."

Jackson has been with the Texas Ramp Project ever since he moved to Waco back in 2015.

Ballou's daugther, Cacean Ballou, who applied for the ramp said, "Knowing that you know people out that that will do it, to help out the elderly, he suffers from Alzheimer's and dementia due to Parkinson's, so it will help out a whole lot."

Classie says he can now easily leave his home without the risk of falling on the stairs.

He added, "I like it, I really do."

Last year the Texas Ramp Project Waco South built a total of 119 ramps.

Funding for these projects comes from either donations or grants.

If you'd like to donate, you can find out more here .

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

1K+
Followers
673
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Government
Waco, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
Waco, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Volunteers#The Texas Ramp Project#Ramps#Falls County#Alzheimer#Project Leader#Parkinson#Home#Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related