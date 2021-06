Last August, my wife, Rita, and I agreed to serve as virtual mentors for our 9-year-old grandson, Jack. Jack would be entering third grade at Woodlawn Elementary School after a summer move to the Woodlawn community. After several discussions with our daughter and son-in-law, and given the status of COVID-19 infections, we collectively agreed that “virtual school” would be best for Jack. Little did we know about the challenges the school year would bring.