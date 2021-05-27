When and Where to Apply Provysol Fungicide in Peanuts

Plant-parasitic nematodes (PPNs) are economically important pests of agricultural crops, and soybean cyst nematode (SCN) in particular is responsible for a large amount of damage to soybean. The need for new solutions for controlling SCN is becoming increasingly urgent, due to the slow decline in effectiveness of the widely used native soybean resistance derived from genetic line PI 88788. Thus, developing transgenic traits for controlling SCN is of great interest. Here, we report a Bacillus thuringiensis delta-endotoxin, Cry14Ab, that controls SCN in transgenic soybean. Experiments in C. elegans suggest the mechanism by which the protein controls nematodes involves damaging the intestine, similar to the mechanism of Cry proteins used to control insects. Plants expressing Cry14Ab show a significant reduction in cyst numbers compared to control plants 30 days after infestation. Field trials also show a reduction in SCN egg counts compared with control plants, demonstrating that this protein has excellent potential to control PPNs in soybean.