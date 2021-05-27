Cancel
When and Where to Apply Provysol Fungicide in Peanuts

southeastagnet.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe past couple of weeks we’ve talked about resistance issues in peanut fields, and how the new fungicide Provysol provides control of key diseases like leaf spot and rhizoctonia and provides suppression of white mold. But when should you apply it? That’s a question we asked BASF Technical Service Representative, Abraham Fulmer.

southeastagnet.com
Agriculturebeef2live.com

U.S. Peanut Production By Hour

The United States produced 6.1 billion pounds of peanuts in 2020. Planted area was estimated at 1.66 million acres, up 16 percent from 2019. Harvested area was estimated at 1.62 million acres, up 16 percent from 2019. The average yield was estimated at 3,796 pounds per acre, down 138 pounds from 2019.
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Peanut Stocks and Processing

Shelled Edible Grade Season to Date Utilization Up 4 Percent from Last Year. Peanut Stocks in Commercial Storage Totaled 3.33 Billion Pounds. Peanut stocks reported in commercial storage on April 30, 2021 totaled 3.33 billion pounds of equivalent farmer stock, compared with 3.21 billion pounds a year ago. This total includes 2.52 billion pounds of actual farmer stock.
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Peanut Prices

Peanut prices received by farmers for all farmer stock peanuts averaged 21.9 cents per pound for the week ending May 29, up 1.1 cents from the previous week. Marketings of all farmer stock peanuts for the week ending May 29 totaled 99.7 million pounds, up 29.5 million pounds from the previous week.
Markle, INagrinews-pubs.com

Fungicides offer benefits beyond disease control

MARKLE, Ind. — The pressure was on Trivapro®, the Syngenta fungicide with three active ingredients, to prove itself straight out of the gate. “It came out about five years ago and its early claim was for Southern rust. We had a large Southern rust outbreak that year. That’s where Trivapro is really strong. While it does provide broad-spectrum control, Trivapro is the top product on the market for Southern rust,” said Chad Threewits, Syngenta agronomy service representative for Indiana.
Agriculturedailycitizen.news

Growings On: Building a better peanut

Wild relatives of modern peanuts can withstand disease in ways modern peanuts can’t. Genetic diversity of these wild relatives means they can tolerate diseases that kill farmers’ peanut crops. They also produce tiny nuts that are difficult to harvest. During development, modern peanuts lost genetic diversity and an ability to fight off fungus and viruses. However, qualities that make peanut productive, affordable, sustainable and tasty were enhanced so that people all over the world grow and eat them.
Columbia, MOmycaldwellcounty.com

MU research shows fungicides in soybean at R3 boost yield, reduce disease

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Three years of research in the “MU Certified” Strip Trial Program shows that applying fungicides to soybean at the R3 growth stage reduces foliar disease and increases yield. University of Missouri Extension plant pathologist Kaitlyn Bissonnette said the results come from 33 tests across the state from...
AgricultureNature.com

A Bacillus thuringiensis Cry protein controls soybean cyst nematode in transgenic soybean plants

Plant-parasitic nematodes (PPNs) are economically important pests of agricultural crops, and soybean cyst nematode (SCN) in particular is responsible for a large amount of damage to soybean. The need for new solutions for controlling SCN is becoming increasingly urgent, due to the slow decline in effectiveness of the widely used native soybean resistance derived from genetic line PI 88788. Thus, developing transgenic traits for controlling SCN is of great interest. Here, we report a Bacillus thuringiensis delta-endotoxin, Cry14Ab, that controls SCN in transgenic soybean. Experiments in C. elegans suggest the mechanism by which the protein controls nematodes involves damaging the intestine, similar to the mechanism of Cry proteins used to control insects. Plants expressing Cry14Ab show a significant reduction in cyst numbers compared to control plants 30 days after infestation. Field trials also show a reduction in SCN egg counts compared with control plants, demonstrating that this protein has excellent potential to control PPNs in soybean.
Economybeyondpesticides.org

Tell Home Depot and Lowe’s to Promote Herbicide Alternatives; Organic Is Focus of June 8 Forum

(Beyond Pesticides, June 7, 2021) Beyond Pesticides and Friends of the Earth (FOE) collaborated to analyze herbicide products at two of the most popular home and garden retailers, Home Depot and Lowe’s. This new Commercial Herbicide Analysis highlights the adverse health and environmental effects of widely available toxic pesticides while encouraging retailers to expand on—and consumers to use—safer, least/nontoxic pesticide approaches.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

BASF names hybrid wheat brand, Ideltis

BASF has introduced its new brand for hybrid wheat seeds, Ideltis. It demonstrates the company’s commitment to transition wheat for long-term success through innovative hybridization. BASF’s hybrid wheat is intended to provide farmers with higher and more stable performance in yield and quality to advance one of the world’s most...
Agricultureagfax.com

Arkansas Rice: Preflood Nitrogen Management Under Suboptimal Conditions

Tips on managing preflood nitrogen (N) under various soil conditions:. Dry soil: Use urea treated with a recommended NBPT product to minimize volatilization losses which occur when urea is left on the soil surface unincorporated by flood or adequate rainfall. Potential N shortfalls can be caught and corrected with no yield penalty postflood.
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

USDA and US Biologic unveil new coccidiosis treatment for poultry

Coccidiosis is a parasitic disease that develops in an animal’s intestinal tract and can spread between animals via the ingestion of infected feces or tissue. The study — published in the June issue of Frontiers in Veterinary Science — showed that infected chickens that were fed the oral solution did not experience the same weight loss as non-treated birds. The treated chickens also experienced improved gut health, less infectious bacteria in their feces, and a great reduction in the spread of disease. These changes were not seen in birds fed with probiotics only, showing changes only occurred in the presence of cNK-2.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Video: To feed nearly 8 billion people, we need to grow more food on less land. Vertical farming could increase yields by up to 700%

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Vertical farming is a form of agriculture that grows plants indoors in floor-to-ceiling, tower-like walls of plant-holding cells. Instead of growing plants in horizontal fields on the ground, as in traditional farming, you can think of vertical farming’s “fields” as standing on edge and extending upward toward the ceiling.
AgricultureArgus Observer Online

Conservation expert talks ‘keys to healthy soil’

NYSSA — What constitutes healthy soil?. Crowds of interested people showed up to hear a presentation about it at Fletcher Gulch Farm on Thursday afternoon. Nick Sirovatka, with U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, gave an informational presentation to explain and demonstrate the components of healthy soil. Sirovatka...
Massachusetts Statedailymedicalcannabisnews.com

NSCP: Indoor cannabis growing uses 10% of Massachusetts electricity

If you shovel your fingers through layers of fresh, damp earth and look closely, you can see that the earth is moving, creeping, and even appearing to be breathing with life. There are more living organisms in one teaspoon of healthy soil than there are living people on earth. Microbes, fungi, bacteria and insects are just a few of the billions of hungry creatures that consume and excrete their way through a living web of life in the soil.
AgricultureCrescent-News

Fertilizing crops with nitrogen

June is a busy month as farmers finish up planting, fertilizing, and spraying crops. For corn nitrogen (N), farmers have several options. Many farmers side-dress anhydrous nitrogen to corn. Anhydrous is a concentrated source of nitrogen, 82% by weight while liquid forms of N can be 28-32% or as high as 46%. Ammonia is usually the most economical, however, since it is stored at low temperatures (-28°F) with internal pressures of 250 psi, its more dangerous to apply.
Industryjewishlifenews.com

Omega 3 Marketplace 2020 Unexpected Expansion : GC Rieber Oils AS, Lonza Staff AG, Cargill, Included, FMC Company, Croda World

A Skilled Survey executed by way of RFM has formulated a file titled “Omega 3 Marketplace”, which instills a crisp thought of the influential facets affecting the expansion of the Omega 3 Marketplace. It provides the brand new entrants a transparent thought of all of the industry methods integrated by way of the important thing gamers, which helps them keep an eye on their business good fortune. It serves a competent industry instrument serving to the reader to grasp the worldwide and home scope of the Omega 3 Marketplace .
Gardeningpbswisconsin.org

Let’s Grow Stuff: What’s the Dirt on Soil

Confession: I love a good plant and garden pun, perhaps a little too much (if you couldn’t tell). Today we’re talking about soil and we’re only going to scratch the surface of this deep and layered topic (I did it again!). On that note, this is perhaps the most critical...
HealthPosted by
Best Life

The FDA Is Warning You Not to Eat Food Made by This One Company

If you're preparing a spread for a brunch this weekend, you'll want to pay attention to the latest recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This week, the FDA announced that one company was voluntarily recalling its signature products, but the recall has since grown to include nearly all foods they make, which are sold in 20 U.S. states. According to the FDA notice, the foods affected by the recall "were found to be processed under unsanitary condition." Read on to find out what's not safe to eat at the moment.
Healthatoallinks.com

Differences and Benefits of Omega 3, 6 & 9

Omega 3 and omega 6 are both essential fatty acids, meaning your body needs them but cannot make them naturally. By contrast, omega 9 fatty acids aren’t essential because the body can make them. Each type has different functions and benefits. Let’s take a closer look at these three unique fatty acids…