From classroom debates and lectures to student clubs and organizations to sports and other social gatherings, shared on-campus experiences form lasting memories, enrich lives and establish bonds between students and university staff that can last a lifetime. So it’s understandable that as the vaccine rollout reaches critical mass and a broad reopening comes into view, many college and university leaders are eager to turn the page on the past year, to see it as a temporary disruption and to view the virtual college experience as little more than an aberration that was forced upon them.