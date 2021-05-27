With California’s permission, Oakland A’s to open up Coliseum at full capacity

Padres to Welcome All Fans Back Home to Petco Park while Honoring San Diego’s Frontline Heroes. San Diego – Following the State of California’s update today on their full reopening plan for June 15th, the Padres are excited to announce that Petco Park will open to 100% capacity for the first time in over a year and a half beginning with the Thursday, June 17th game against the Cincinnati Reds at 5:40 p.m. PT. With help from our partners at Petco, the health and wellness company for pets, the Padres will celebrate “San Diego’s Opening Day” by hosting and honoring local frontline heroes who made this day possible, followed by special fan promotions for each of the games during the weekend series against the Reds (June 17-20).