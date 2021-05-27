With California’s permission, Oakland A’s to open up Coliseum at full capacity
Starting late next month, there will be no more pod seating at the Coliseum. The A’s will be the fifth and final California team to allow fans in at full capacity. The Oakland A’s announced they’re opening the Coliseum up at full capacity starting on June 29. Earlier this month, the state of California announced large sporting venues could operate at full capacity and without social distancing beginning on June 15.www.thereporter.com