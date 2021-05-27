3 Storytelling Force Multipliers That Drive Sales
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Do you want your sales copy to generate more revenue?. Consider the few seconds required to read that sentence; that is the same amount of time sales copy has to grab a customer’s attention in today’s digital age. In the 21st century, potential customers are bombarded by advertising from the moment they wake up. To survive, they have to develop “advertising blindness” — the ability to block out ads to keep mental bandwidth from being overwhelmed. So, how do you capture someone’s interest in a daily tsunami of pitches?www.entrepreneur.com