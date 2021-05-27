Gary W. Belt (1947-2020)

Gary W. Belt, 72, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his home in Ellsworth. He was born Dec. 24, 1947 in Ellsworth to Elmer Belt and Charldene “Elsie” (Kanak) Belt. Gary was a lifelong resident of Ellsworth where he graduated from Ellsworth High School. He married Mary Ann Nondorf on March 23, 1968. He worked for the Union Pacific Railroad and then many years for Ellsworth Co-op. Gary served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a loyal member of the Ellsworth American Legion Post 174 where he was a past commander.