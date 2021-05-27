newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ellsworth, KS

Gary W. Belt (1947-2020)

By Subscribe
indyrepnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGary W. Belt, 72, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his home in Ellsworth. He was born Dec. 24, 1947 in Ellsworth to Elmer Belt and Charldene “Elsie” (Kanak) Belt. Gary was a lifelong resident of Ellsworth where he graduated from Ellsworth High School. He married Mary Ann Nondorf on March 23, 1968. He worked for the Union Pacific Railroad and then many years for Ellsworth Co-op. Gary served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a loyal member of the Ellsworth American Legion Post 174 where he was a past commander.

www.indyrepnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newton, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Obituaries
County
Ellsworth County, KS
City
Lucas, KS
City
Ellsworth, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nev#American Legion#Ellsworth High School#The United States Army#Parsons Funeral Home#Inurnment#Brothers#Grandsons#Step Grandchildren#Sister#Las Vegas#Kalispell#Zayne
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Kansas State921news.com

Motorcycle Rally in Pleasanton Kansas

Soldiers for Jesus MC Kansas will host the First Annual Thunder on the Streets Motorcycle Rally on Saturday, June 12th in Pleasanton Kansas. This fundraising charity ride is to support the Soldiers for Jesus MC Kansas. A full day is planned, including a scenic ride thru the county. Ride will begin in Paola Kansas and finish in Pleasanton Kansas.